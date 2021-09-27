Korean series ‘Round 6’, from Netflix, brings high risk survival game – Culture

The latest hit in the Korean entertainment world, Round 6, shows hundreds of cash-in-the-box players who accept a bizarre invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with a high-stakes survival game that has a $40 million prize at stake.

The series is also proving popular with investors, who are snapping up shares in at least two companies related to the thriller series.

A dramatized survival game along the lines of Hunger Games, the program currently leads the global ranking of Netflix and is the first korean drama to claim first place in the United States in the service, according to data from the rating company. streaming FlixPatrol.

Bucket Studio, which holds a stake in the agency that represents the lead actor of the Round 6, Lee Jung-Jae, grew more than 70% in the last three trading sessions. Showbox Corp. – whose predecessor had invested in Siren Pictures, the show’s private producer – jumped more than 50% last week, before dropping on Monday.

On Saturday 25, Netflix held its first Global Fan Event with a preview of its upcoming movies and TV shows. It was an opportunity to prove what the content needs to generate an increase in the number of new users, even as the battle for viewers and their wallets increases.

Watch the trailer:

Round 6 shows a group of people with huge debts participating in a series of deadly games to win cash prizes. His depiction of the battle between rich and poor also drew comparisons to the Oscar-winning comedy Parasite.

The Studio Dragon Corp., whose series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is ranked seventh on Netflix worldwide, according to FlixPatrol, rose 5.2%, its biggest daily gain in six months. Korean companies can produce “highly popular dramas and movies that could pose a serious competitive threat to Hollywood’s powerhouses,” Kim said. “Round 6 is a good example of this,” he said.