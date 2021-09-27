Lack of components paralyzes Volkswagen factory in Taubaté

About 800 Volkswagen employees in Taubaté, in the interior of São Paulo, will take collective vacations starting this Monday (27).

According to a statement published on the website of the Metalworkers Union of Taubaté and Region (Sindimetau), the measure is motivated by the lack of components, such as chips, used in the production of vehicles. The break will last for ten days.

This is the sixth vacation period at Volkswagen Taubaté in 2021 alone. The Gol and Voyage models are produced there.

Volks is not the first automaker to stop manufacturing vehicles in the country.

Toyota, for example, which produces the Corolla sedan in Indaiatuba, recently announced that vehicle production will be suspended between October 13 and 22, a period in which employees will also go on collective vacations, caused by the lack of semiconductors.

According to a KPMG survey released in June this year, the lack of chips could cause the auto industry to lose $100 billion. The consultancy suggests that companies in the sector need to “urgently reassess their business model if they want to avoid problems with the supply of semiconductors”.

(*With information from Tamires Vitorio, from CNN Brasil Business, in São Paulo)