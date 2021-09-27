Large companies ask Brazil to take a leading role in the environmental agenda | Economy

A group of 107 companies and 10 sector entities signed a letter defending “ambitious climate goals” and Brazil’s “protagonism” in defending against the aggravation and effects of climate change.

In the document “Entrepreneurs for the Climate”, released this Monday (27), companies also defend measures for a low-carbon economy and assume responsibility for this transformation.

1 of 1 Deforestation in the Amazon; deforestation in Rondônia — Photo: PRF/Disclosure Deforestation in the Amazon; deforestation in Rondônia — Photo: PRF/Disclosure

The letter will be presented to the Brazilian government and taken by the sector to the next Climate Conference, COP 26, which takes place in November, in Glasgow (Scotland).

“The world urgently needs to move towards a low carbon economy and the business sector in Brazil recognizes its responsibility in this transformation”, says the document. “Ambitious climate goals correspond to our conviction that Brazil should seek a leading role in climate negotiations,” he adds.

The initiative was led by CEBDS (Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development), in partnership with other entities in the sector, and brings together large companies such as Bradesco, BRF, Braskem, Cosan, Natura, Ipiranga, JBS, Suzano and Votorantim.

CEBDS represents around 80 business groups operating in Brazil, responsible for 47% of the Brazilian GDP and 1.1 million jobs.

The group highlights that Brazil has unique comparative advantages in the race to achieve an economy of net carbon neutral emissions, but that the country needs a political-regulatory framework that supports this trajectory within a firm commitment, with effective actions towards the end illegal deforestation and environmental conservation.

“We have climate ambitions and our companies are increasingly relying on science-based neutralization targets, using judicious parameters of corporate, social and environmental (ESG) governance”, emphasizes CEBDS president Marina Grossi.

According to her, by 2030, the country must “prioritize the end of illegal deforestation, the operationalization of a system of carbon markets and the expansion of low-carbon agriculture, resulting in increased ambition for the Brazilian goals.

Among the measures proposed in the document is support for the proposal for a regulated carbon market in Brazil. A CEBDS study points out that this market can reach between R$ 200 million and R$ 300 million in its initial phase (2022-2024), with transactions involving emission rights and carbon credits.

UN report: understand the importance of Brazil in combating climate change

Check out the full letter:

The world urgently needs to move towards a low carbon economy and the business sector in Brazil recognizes its responsibility in this transformation. On the basis of commitment, science and innovation, companies are responding to the call expressed in the Paris Agreement, which, in 2015, gave the productive sector a leading role in defending against the aggravation and effects of climate change, in partnership with civil society and governments.

Brazil has extraordinary comparative advantages in the race to achieve a net carbon neutral economy, drawing on our multiple natural resources and the capabilities of our people. For this, we must develop a political-regulatory framework that supports this trajectory within a firm commitment to effective actions for the preservation of the environment and the fulfillment of goals to combat illegal deforestation. This is a unique opportunity for Brazil to be competitive and improve the living conditions of the population, in line with the new priorities around which the world is moving.

It is possible to bring scale to innovation and good practices and strategically plan for Brazil to quickly realize its potential for sustainable growth, in line with the objectives of combating climate change and protecting biodiversity. The Brazilian business sector is engaged in the country’s recovery from the effects of Covid-19, promoting a green recovery based on circular economy bases, low carbon and inclusion. The signatory CEOs of this document have taken positions and worked for this advance across the country.

On the eve of the COP in Glasgow, the moment is for action, with a view to preventing global warming beyond 1.5º C compared to the pre-industrial period. Therefore, companies in Brazil are already adopting measures to reduce and offset greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, internal carbon pricing, decarbonization of operations and value chains, investments in green technologies and setting goals ambitious corporate climate neutrality by 2050.

A quick transition to low carbon is possible and desired by the Brazilian productive sector. According to a recent study, supported by the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development (CEBDS), it is possible to reduce GHG emissions by up to 42% in Brazil as early as 2025, compared to 2005 levels.

In order to achieve this goal, the advances represented by RenovaBio, our recently approved payment for environmental services policy – PSA, the future regulated carbon market in Brazil, are important, as is the effort to globally recognize the Brazilian experience and contribution to mitigation greenhouse gas emissions, including with nature-based solutions. Thus, we consider it crucial to deepen the discussion between the private sector, civil society and the Brazilian government on the Brazilian position in relation to Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Ambitious climate goals correspond to our conviction that Brazil must seek a leading role in climate negotiations. This is a role compatible with our tradition of climate integrity, present in the country’s decision to make a nationally determined contribution (NDC) to combating relevant and unconditional climate change, and in building the international consensus that has characterized our country. Brazil must maintain its centrality in this dialogue, under penalty of enormous damage to the productive sector and to Brazilian society.

We believe that the discussions on mechanisms to support the carbon neutral objective provided for in the Paris Agreement, to be conducted in Glasgow, are an opportunity to stimulate the world economy, opening borders and aligning efforts, for the inclusion of countries at all levels of income, encouraging innovation and attention to integrity in combating global warming.

To give concrete effect to efforts towards a carbon neutral economy, we support adherence to targets based on scientific concepts (Science Based Targets) and financial transparency practices (Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures), with the adoption of mechanisms for financing for the promotion of climate transition and the integral and unequivocal fight against illegal deforestation in the Amazon Forest and other Brazilian biomes.

It is also necessary to adopt rules that enable the development of voluntary and regulated carbon markets in Brazil – with transparent practices in the accounting of emissions and their connection with world markets, ensuring the environmental quality and integrity of the carbon credits to be traded and cooperating to create a global carbon market under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

We must build a trajectory oriented towards a future with clear climate objectives, otherwise we will be excluded from a new climate-economic order that is consolidating before our eyes, which would be unjustifiable for a country like Brazil.

The Brazilian business sector therefore invites all of society and political actors to support Brazil’s engagement in this new global reality of the climate economy, through the green resumption of the economy and active participation in the Glasgow Conference and its preparations. In this way, we will be able to reaffirm our international insertion and build a better environmental, social and economic legacy, with less inequalities and better living conditions, for this and future generations.

Companies: 2W Energy; Abralates; Accenture; AES Brazil; Alcoa Aluminium; Amaggi; Amazon; Ambipar; Apple; Approach Communication; Arcadis; B3; Bain & Company; Bank BV; Bayer Brazil; BMA Lawyers; BMG Insurance; BNP Paribas; Bosch; BP Brazil; Bradesco; Braskem; BRF; BRK Environmental; Brookfield; BSBIOS; Camargo Corrêa Infra; Cargill Agrícola SA; Carrefour Brazil; CBA; Ceptis Solutions; Chevron Brazil; Chubb Brazil; Cosan; Daemon Investments; Deloitte Brazil; Dow; DSM; Ecolab; Aegis; Embraer; Energisa; Eneva; Engie Brazil; Equinor Brazil; ERM Brazil; EY Brazil; FS Bioenergy; Natura & Co. Group; Sabará Group; Ultra Group; Let’s Group; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Hitachi ABB Power Grids; HP Brazil; I Care & Consult; IBM; Ipiranga; JBS; JSL; Klabin; Korin Farming; Kroll; LDL; Lexmark; Renner stores; Lwart; Makro Group; Marfrig; Mars Petcare; MasterCard; Mattos Filho, Veiga Filho, Marrey Jr. and Quiroga Advogados; Michelin; Moved; Nestlé Brazil; Nexa Resources; Nidec Global Appliance; Norflor; NotreDame; P&G; PwC Brazil; Queiroz Galvão; SAP Brazil; Schneider Electric Brazil; Shell Brazil; Siemens Energy Brazil; Siemens Infrastructure and Industry; Simpair; Sky Brazil; Socicam; SPIC Brazil; Structure Project Development and Financing and WF Consultores Associados; Suzano; TechnipFMC; Telefonica Brazil; Thyssenkrupp; TicketLog; Tozzini Freire Lawyers; UBS BB; Vedacit; Vivara; Votorantim Cements; Votorantim SA; Way Carbon; WestRock; Yara Brasil Fertilizantes; Zurich Minas Brasil Insurance.