Lava from the volcano at La Palma approaches the ocean; coastal area is blocked

Residents of the east coast of the Spanish island of La Palma were forced to remain in their properties this Monday (27), while the lava flowing from the volcano Cumbre Vieja approaches the sea.

The 1,250 °C lava could touch the Atlantic Ocean in the next few hours, likely causing explosions and spewing clouds of toxic gases over the island, the Canary Islands emergency services warned early Monday morning.

“Given the possibility of lava reaching the sea in the next few hours in the coastal area of ​​Tazacorte, and in anticipation of possible emissions of harmful gases to health, the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Committee orders the blockade of San Borondon, Marina Alta, Marina Baja and La Condesa”, tweeted the organ.

“The population must follow the instructions of the authorities and remain at home, with the doors and windows closed, until the situation can be assessed in the morning [de terça-feira],” added the committee.

In the early hours of Monday, the lava passed through the town of Todoque, in the southwest of the island, which had been emptied a few days ago and is just 1.6 km off the coast of La Palma, according to emergency services.

Authorities also urged residents within a 5-kilometer radius of the volcano to take more precautions given the possibility of new eruptions that could cause shattering of glass.

The main airline of the Canary Islands, Binter Canarias, confirmed this Monday (27) that it will continue with suspended flights at La Palma airport while monitoring the situation.

The rest of air traffic at the airport was also canceled in the morning, according to Spanish airport operator Aena.

We stopped again the operative with #LaPalma Afterwards, try to carry out a first flight today and verify that the necessary security conditions are not met. We will try again to recover the operational work if the authorities confirm that favorable conditions are occurring. — Binter (@BinterCanarias) September 27, 2021

This Monday is the ninth consecutive day of the volcano’s eruptions, which have so far forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and devastated banana plantations – a crucial part of the island’s economy.

Reuters drone footage showed a rapid river of red-hot lava flowing down the slopes of the crater, passing close to houses, and patches of land and buildings engulfed by a black mass of older, slower lava.

The lava flow engulfed more than 230 hectares, said the European Union satellite monitoring service, Copernicus, destroying hundreds of homes, as well as roads, schools and churches, and forcing thousands to flee their homes.

No deaths or serious injuries have been reported since the volcano’s eruption, but about 15% of the island’s banana crop could be at risk, threatening thousands of jobs.

