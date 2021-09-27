Lazio beats Roma de Mourinho in a breathtaking classic by Felipe Anderson

In a hot game worthy of the Derby della Capitale, a lazio got the better of it and won the Pomegranate 3-2 in an electrifying match at the Estádio Olímpico, in a matchup for the sixth round of the Italian Championship. The duel this Sunday (26), which heated up the FOX Sports, it was another attraction with transmission by ESPN on Star+.

The goals of the important victory of the biancocelesti were scored by Milinkovic-Savic, Pedro and Felipe Anderson. The Romanists took it out on Ibañez and Veretout.

In the private confrontation between Maurizio Sarri and José Mourinho, who got the better of the ‘tactical duel’ was the Italian veteran. the portuguese still provoked the home crowd when his team cashed at the end of the first half, but who had the last laugh were the home team.

Even behind in the classification, it was Lazio who started better in the classic capital. And he took advantage of this to get ahead of the scoreboard in two ‘thrusts’. The first with Milinkovic-Savic, who anticipated the defense with an aerial ball and headed it into the net after 10.

A few minutes later it was Felipe Anderson’s turn to find Pedro free in the area. Spanish has not wasted and expanded.

Under pressure, José Mourinho’s team went on the attack. Everything Lazio wanted, with more room to bet on the speed of its hands. But when everything indicated that the teams would go to the locker room with the score already defined, Ibañez appeared.

Attentive to a corner kick, the Brazilian was ahead of the markers and deflected it to the back of the goal, with no chance of defense for Reina.

Even though it grew in the complementary stage, Roma continued to sin in what Lazio had left over in the match: effectiveness.

Taking advantage of a completely open Romanist defense while the rivals were investigating an offensive, Immobile received speed in attack, cut the markers and gave a pass covered in sugar for Felipe Anderson to just deflect it into the net.

The response from visitors was quick. In a confusing free-kick from Akpro at Zaniolo, the referee took the penalty, which was confirmed by the VAR. in the collection, Veretout hit hard and beat Reina, taking it out on the scoreboard.

Championship situation

With the victory achieved in the Derby della Capitale, Lazio reached 11 points on the leaderboard, in 6th place.

Roma, parked in the 12 points, is in 4th position.

The guy: Felipe Anderson and Milinkovic-Savic

With a goal and an assist, Felipe Anderson was the owner of Lazio’s midfield in the game. Falling by the sides, it was a nightmare for Matías Viña. But it wasn’t just him.

Scorer of the first goal in the confrontation, Milinkovic-Savic showed the reason why José Mourinho has dreamed of signing him on several occasions. Infiltrating with ease, the Serb did with excellence the so-called box to box (area by area), being fundamental in marking and even more so in offensive creation.

It was bad: Matías Viña

Still adapting to Italian football, Matías Viña was unable to avoid the attacks made in his sector in his first derby in the capital. It was through the Uruguayan sector that both goals were scored by Lazio in the initial stage of the confrontation.

upcoming games

Lazio will return to the field on Thursday (30) against the Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS), for the Europa League. The next appointment for Serie A takes place on Sunday (03), against the Bologna.

Roma travels to Ukraine to face the Zorya, Thursday, by the Conference League. José Mourinho’s team will play again for the Italian on Sunday, against empoli.

Lucas Leiva and Mkhitaryan fight for the ball VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

Datasheet

LAZIO 3 X 2 ROME

GOALS: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (10′), Pedro (19′) and Felipe Anderson (63′) for Lazio; Ibañez (41′) and Jordan Veretout (69) for Roma

Lazio: Pepe Reina; Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi and Hysaj; Lucas Leiva (Cataldi), Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto (Akpa-Akpro); Felipe Anderson, Pedro and Immobile. TECHNICIAN: Maurizio Sarri

Pomegranate: Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibañez and Matías Viña; Cristante, Veretout, Mkhitaryan, Zaniolo and El Shaarawy (Shomurodov); Tammy Abraham. TECHNICIAN: Jose Mourinho