Lazio beats Roma with Lei do Ex in great derby with goals from Brazilians | italian football

José Mourinho did not have a good experience in his first Derby della Capitale. In a great derby at the Estádio Olímpico, Roma had more possession, submitted twice as many times as Lazio, but suffered from counterattacks and lost 3-2, in the sixth round of the Italian Championship. The match had two goals from Brazilians and Lei do Ex.

The Portuguese coach’s team submitted 20 times in the match, eight of them in the rival’s goal, who only submitted nine times, but it was necessary in the counterattacks. Maurizio Sarri’s team took the lead after nine minutes. Felipe Anderson crossed from the right, and Milinkovic-Savic headed in Rui Patrício’s exit.

Shortly thereafter, veteran Spanish striker Pedro, 34 years old, received it in the half-moon of the area in a counterattack pulled by Immobile and finished first, with class, in the left corner of the Roma goalkeeper. It was the seventh game of the former Barcelona with the shirt of Lazio and only his first goal. Precisely against the former team, where he played last season.

Roma declined even in the first stage. Veretout took a corner from the left, and former Fluminense defender Ibañez headed well. But the day was for those who wear blue in the Italian capital.

At 17 of the second stage, Immobile received speed from the left in another counterattack, cut to the middle and left Felipe Anderson well to score. It was the Brazilian’s second goal of the season. Veretout, in a dubious penalty, scored Roma’s second goal and closed the score: 3-2 for Maurizio Sarri’s men.

Roma park in fourth place, with 12 points, and can distance themselves from the leaders. Lazio is in sixth place, with 11 points. The two teams return to the field on Thursday, for continental tournaments: Sarri’s team receives Lokomotiv Moscow for the Europa League, and Mourinho’s team visits Zorya in Ukraine, for the League Conference.