Learn how to save up to 50% fuel without spending

We are already moving into the last quarter of 2021 and fuel prices are still on the rise. And there is no shortage of drivers looking for ways to save fuel.

This is because, for example, gasoline in early September presented 30% price increase in relation to the accumulated result for the year. Ethanol and diesel also follow the same trend, according to the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL).

So, the Garage 360 researched and shows ways to save up to 50% with car fuels without spending. That is, without resorting to accessories or installations.

Tips to save fuel by up to 50%

Beware of excessive braking and deceleration

It seems contradictory, but did you know that how much the more we apply the brakes, the more fuel we may be wasting? The same goes for the process of slowing down.

According to experts, when we use the brake without real need, it indicates that we are accelerating more than we should.

So here, the tip to saving fuel is the anticipation. For example: if you are going to turn right and the headlight has closed, the solution is to take your foot off the accelerator a few meters before you would. So, slow down slowly.

That way, you don’t brake or decelerate “all of a sudden”, which will save consumption of the fuel.

Engage the proper gear and don’t take a risk on your toothless!

If you have a manual car, be careful with the gear engaged. That’s right! Most modern cars, in general, have a change indicator in the trip computer. So, don’t believe this feature is just a “plus” and follow it.

Speaking of which, take note of this tip as well: it is recommended to run with the engine between 1500 and 2000 rpm in the city.

Meanwhile, when going down the slope, let always the car in gear and never free, that is, don’t get off your teeth. It is already proven that the toothless does not bring economy of fuel.

filling the tank

Is it worth filling the entire tank if you only use the car in the city? Possibly not. Do you know why? Full tank gives more weight to the vehicle and the heavier the car, the more fuel is used to start the car.

On the other hand, with increasing fuels, you can choose to fill your tank every 15 days. So, take advantage of the lowest prices.

In the case of flex cars, be sure to count on the “magic formula”. According to experts, divide the price of fuel at the pump by the petroleum product. So, if it results in less than 0.7, prefer ethanol. Otherwise, fill up with gasoline.

Avoid keeping the tank in reserve

Drive the car for a long time in the reserve brings losses. This is because low fuel levels lead to an increase in the vaporization rate. As a result, there is a waste of liquid.

In addition, foreign particles and agents that accumulate at the bottom of the reservoir can end up being sucked into the filter. Thus, there are risks of clogging, overloading the pump and the entire car.

It is recommended to circulate with the tank with at least ¼ of its full capacity.