Learn how to watch the final of the Women’s Brazilian Championship between Corinthians and Palmeiras

Corinthians and Palmeiras face off in the final of the Women’s Brazilian Championship at 9 pm this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena. For the big decision, the fans will not be able to be on the field, but there is no lack of options to watch the game.

The match will be shown in both closed and open grid and will also be broadcast over the internet. On pay TV, the transmission is from SportTV for all of Brazil with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Renata Mendonça and Ricardinho. On open TV, transmission is the responsibility of the Band. On the internet, it is possible to watch the game through TikTok. The platform will display the match on the CBF and Unimpedidos profiles.

There is also the possibility of following the game in real time. My Timon. Here, the move by move starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 20:00, and the fan has access to exclusive photos and videos of the match, in addition to being able to interact with other fans.

Corinthians has the advantage of having won the first game by 1-0. Thus, the draw guarantees the title to Timão. Arthur Elias should go to the field at full strength and climb Corinthians with: Kemelli, Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Erika, Yasmim, Gabi Zanotti, Ingryd, Gabi Portilho, Tamires, Adriana and Vic Albuquerque.

