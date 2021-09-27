Learn to identify your body biotype to adapt your diet

Each person has a different body type. In addition to short or tall, thin or fat, it is possible to separate the characteristics of bone constitution, metabolism, muscle mass and amount of fat into three biotypes, called ectomorph, endomorph and mesomorph.

Identifying yours is important: each of them has different needs, and requires different styles of diet and exercise for the individual to achieve their best shape and maintain health.

In general, endomorphic people are those who have a more rounded body shape due to the accumulation of fat, mesomorphs are the most muscular and ectomorphs are the leanest and have the least amount of fat.

Physical activity and a balanced diet can modify physical appearance, called somatotype, but they do not change genetics, that is, the person’s biotype. Therefore, when you stop practicing physical activities and no longer have a balanced diet, you can return to the original shape.

How to identify your biotype

To correctly identify the body biotype, it is important that the person is evaluated by a physical education professional, a nutritionist or a nutritionist. During diagnosis, body measurements are analyzed, including skinfolds, circumferences, weight and height.

Main types of biotypes

ectomorph

People with this biotype have a leaner, leaner body, narrow shoulders and longer limbs. In addition, women have narrower hips and breasts with little muscle and little fat.

In general, these individuals have a faster metabolism and, therefore, are able to lose weight more easily. On the other hand, they have more difficulty gaining muscle mass.

How should the diet be: as they have greater difficulty in gaining muscle mass, it is recommended that they increase their daily consumption of proteins, in addition to healthy fats. Lean meats, vegetables, fresh fruits, pulses and whole grains should be included in the diet.

How should the training be: may include aerobic exercise, but in moderation, prioritizing paused strength training, such as weight training and Pilates.

endomorph

These individuals have short stature, rounder and wider body. Women with this biotype have a pear-like body, with wider hips.

In general, people with this biotype have a slower metabolism, tend to accumulate fat and have more difficulty in losing weight, although it is easier to gain muscle mass.

How should the diet be: food should be more restricted to help with weight loss. A low carb diet can be a good strategy, as it helps to maintain satiety for longer and favors weight loss. It is also important to avoid the consumption of sweets, processed and fatty foods.

How should the training be: It is important to include strength exercises to promote muscle mass gain. Likewise, aerobic activities such as the elliptical or treadmill are recommended to help burn fat and lose weight.

mesomorph

The biotype is characterized by a lean and muscular body, even if people with this profile do not practice physical activities very often. In addition, they have a more developed trunk, little abdominal fat, a thinner waist and faster metabolism, in addition to gaining muscle mass easily.

How should the diet be: as it is easier to gain muscle mass, it is not necessary to increase the intake of protein in the diet. There is also no recommendation for very restricted diets, but it is important to maintain a balanced diet of fresh vegetables and fruits, whole grains, lean proteins and pulses.

People with characteristics like this can also gain body fat. Therefore, the consumption of refined sugar (sweets, ice cream, cakes), industrialized foods (ready sauces, fast food, instant noodles, etc.) and fatty foods such as fried foods, snacks or fatty meats should be avoided.

How should the training be: should include aerobic exercise, such as cycling or jogging, interspersed with strength exercises to help maintain proper fat and muscle mass percentages. (With information from the Tua Saúde portal)