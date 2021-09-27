Linda Evangelista, model from the 90s, reveals that she was ‘disfigured’ after an aesthetic procedure – Emais

Model Linda Evangelista, one of Liliana Gomes’ favorites, photographed by Peter Lindbergh for Italian ‘Vogue’ December 1988 Photo: Peter Lindbergh/Vogue Italy

Linda Evangelista, supermodel of the 1990s, revealed on the social network this Wednesday, 22, that she was incarcerated for the past five years due to complications from a aesthetic procedure that left her “permanently disfigured”, as she reported.

The Canadian performed a cryolipolysis, slimming treatment that promises to eliminate fat by freezing.

“I developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia or PAH, a risk I didn’t know about before undergoing the procedures,” Linda wrote on Instagram.

Cryolipolysis is a method of localized fat reduction where fat cells are eliminated by cooling the site. A single application can eliminate up to 30% of the fat on the applied site, the procedure can be performed on different parts of the body such as the abdomen, back, arms and outer thighs.

Seen as an option for cosmetic surgery, the procedure does not prevent the patient from exercising any activity, resuming their routine on the same day.

The procedure is part of the treatments for ‘body contouring’. However, there is a risk of a rare side effect called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, which causes fat cells to swell rather than shrink, resulting in a hardened, localized area of ​​fat.

The 56-year-old former model said she will sue the company that performed the cryolipolysis, which “did the opposite of what she promised”, leaving her “permanently disfigured even after two painful and unsuccessful corrective surgeries”.

She said she became unrecognizable and became a recluse. “HAP not only destroyed my livelihood, it put me in a cycle of deep depression, sadness and low self-esteem,” he wrote.

Evangelista said she was without work, “while my colleagues’ careers prospered.” In the comments, the supermodels who became famous along with her in the 1990s, sent messages of support.

“Beautiful, her strength and true essence are always recognizable and iconic! Bravo!”, wrote American Cindy Crawford. “You are loved,” stated Christy Turlington.

Danish supermodel Helena Christensen was moved by Linda’s testimony. “I can honestly say that I started to cry reading this. Not only because I knew in my heart that you were somehow going through something deeply personal and disturbing, but also because I thought about all the scars life leaves on everyone. us, whether physical or emotional and how long we suffer mostly in silence and alone. It’s so important and beautiful when someone comes out of the shadow and it’s brutally honest and real. Thank you for being beautiful inside and out,” wrote Christensen.