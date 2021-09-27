Live football: Atlético-GO x Cuiabá; lineups and where to watch 9/26

This Sunday, September 26, 2021, another live football match takes place between Atlético-GO and Cuiabá for the Brazilian Championship, the game will take place tonight, starting at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Where to watch?

This time with Cuiabá playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the Premier and Minute by Minute at Globo Sports, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute. Cuiabá is ahead of Atlético-GO in the standings, with a difference of 2 points, thus occupying the 9th position in the table (Brazilian championship).

Both teams (Atlético-GO and Cuiabá) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Atlético-GO x Cuiabá.

Technical sheet – Atlético-GO x Cuiabá

Match Atlético-GO x Cuiabá Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 09/26/2021 at 8:30 pm Streaming Premier and Minute by Minute at Globo Sports Objective In game for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship Stadium Antonio Accioly Local Goiania-GO Atlético-GO lineup Alan Empereur (Anderson Conceição), Walter, João Lucas, Clayson, Jonathan Cafú, Elton, Paulão, Uendel, Pepê, Rafael Gava and Auremir. Cuiabá lineup Alan Empereur (Anderson Conceição), Walter, João Lucas, Clayson, Paulão, Uendel, Pepê, Rafael Gava, Jonathan Cafú, Elton and Auremir. Modality Brazilian championship Atlético-GO on the table 13th position with 26 pts Cuiabá on the table 9th position with 28 pts Progress Finished

