Live Football: Olympique Marseille vs Lens; lineups and where to watch (9/26)

This Sunday, September 26, 2021, another live football match will take place between Olympique de Marseille and Lens for the French Championship, the game will take place this afternoon, from 15:45 (GMT).

Where to watch?

This time with Lens playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the ESPN Brazil and Star +, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Olympique Marseille and Lens) already have their likely lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Olympique Marseille x Lens.

Datasheet – Olympique Marseille x Lens

Match Olympique Marseille x Lens Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 09/26/2021 at 3:45 pm Streaming ESPN Brazil and Star + Objective For the eighth round of the French Championship Stadium Stade Velodrome Local Marseille-FRA Marseille Olympique Lineup Balerdi, Rongier, Pol Lirola, Payet, Gereson, Pau López, Amavi, Harit, Gueye, Dieng and Caleta-Car. Lens lineup Medina, Doucouré, Fofana, Ganago, Said, Leca, Deiver Machado, Clauss, Frankowski, Cahuzac and Gradit. Modality French Championship Progress Finished

Exclusive and quality news is on CenárioMT, see our live football category and see.

