Live Football: Olympique Marseille vs Lens; lineups and where to watch (9/26)

Olympique Marseille and Lens face off for the 2021 French Championship this Sunday
This Sunday, September 26, 2021, another live football match will take place between Olympique de Marseille and Lens for the French Championship, the game will take place this afternoon, from 15:45 (GMT).
Where to watch?
This time with Lens playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the ESPN Brazil and Star +, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.
Both teams (Olympique Marseille and Lens) already have their likely lineups.
Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Olympique Marseille x Lens.
Datasheet – Olympique Marseille x Lens
|Match
|Olympique Marseille x Lens
|Scoreboard
|0x0
|Date / Time
|09/26/2021 at 3:45 pm
|Streaming
|ESPN Brazil and Star +
|Objective
|For the eighth round of the French Championship
|Stadium
|Stade Velodrome
|Local
|Marseille-FRA
|Marseille Olympique Lineup
|Balerdi, Rongier, Pol Lirola, Payet, Gereson, Pau López, Amavi, Harit, Gueye, Dieng and Caleta-Car.
|Lens lineup
|Medina, Doucouré, Fofana, Ganago, Said, Leca, Deiver Machado, Clauss, Frankowski, Cahuzac and Gradit.
|Modality
|French Championship
|Progress
|Finished
