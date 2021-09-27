Locaweb, Usiminas and Inter lead amid the Ibovespa falls this morning By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Monday began with a drop of 0.38% at 10:33 am this morning. Locaweb (SA:), Usiminas (SA:) and Banco Inter (SA:) lead among the falls, while at the other end, the shares of BRF (SA:), PetroRio (SA:) and Marfrig (SA:) stand out among the high ones.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Grendene (SA:) – Grendene will invest R$ 30 million in a new factory, in the city of Crato (CE). The unit is expected to generate 1 thousand jobs. The objective is to expand the production capacity of shoes and EVA components by 500 thousand pairs per month. Assets depreciate 0.11% to R$9.41.

Carrefour (SA:) – Carrefour projects that sales of the cash and carry business unit, brand Atacadão, are R$ 60 billion this year. The projection of gross sales for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 is R$100 billion. Shares retreat 0.17%, to R$ 18.12.

CCR (SA:) – CCR announced that total traffic on its highways grew 13.6% between September 17 and 23 this year, compared to the same period last year. Without the ViaSul and ViaCosteira concessionaire, there was an increase of 4.9%. In the accumulated result for the year up to September 23, the movement increased by 16% (consolidated) and 10.4% (without ViaSul and Via Costeira). The shares fall 0.17%, to R$ 12.03.

Ecoroads (SA:) – The board of directors of EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços approved the capital increase of R$1.35 billion through the issuance of 1.35 billion common, nominative shares with no par value, at a price of R$1.00 per share . In this way, the company’s share capital, fully subscribed and paid-in, will increase from the current R$ 736.714 million to R$ 2.086 billion. Assets retreat 0.40%, to R$9.88.

Petrobras (SA:) – On Friday, Petrobras concluded the sale of its 40% stake in the company GásLocal to White Martins, ending disputes arising from the activities of the Gemini Consortium and GásLocal, in particular pending arbitration and matters under judicial discussion. The sale was closed for an estimated value of R$ 60.6 million. The shares advance 1.52%, to R$ 27.31.

Mater Dei Sa Hospital (SA:) – This Friday, 24th, Mater Dei Hospital closed the purchase of a 50.1% stake in A3Data, a company specializing in data and artificial intelligence. The transaction was made for a total of R$40.08 million. The papers appreciate 0.63%, at R$ 19.12.

Voucher (SA:) – Last week, Vale announced the withdrawal of the last 15 requests for research and mining in indigenous lands in Brazil, related to the area of ​​the Xikrin do Cateté people, in Southeast Pará, in the middle of the Amazon Forest. According to Valor Econômico, returns are part of what the company has been calling a “new pact” with society of socio-environmental commitments. Shares rise 0.12%, to R$77.78.

Omega Generation (SA:) – Omega Geração proposed to the shareholders a merger with Omega Desenvolvimento, a company of projects and pre-operational assets owned by the controllers, to form Omega Energia. Assets fall 0.65%, to R$33.68.

Alliar (SA:) – Alliar received a request to call an extraordinary general meeting (AGE) by MAM Asset Management, which holds 5.07% of the company’s share capital. Asset asks for the replacement of the current board members, the approval of a new long-term strategic plan and the company’s capital increase through the issuance of 30 million shares. The shares advance 0.60%, to R$ 11.74.

Gafisa (SA:) – Gafisa’s board of directors approved, in a meeting on the 23rd, the company’s capital increase with the issuance of 27.9 million new common shares. Assets retreat 0.34%, to R$ 2.94.

JBS (SA:) – JBS said its subsidiary Pilgrim’s Pride has completed the acquisition of Kerry Consumer Foods’ meat and meal businesses in the UK and Ireland. JBS had stated in June that the operation had an “enterprise value” of approximately US$ 952 million, which represents a multiple of 8.5 times the expected Ebitda for 2021 of the acquired businesses. The papers advance 1.05%, at R$ 35.44

BRF (SA:) – BRF reported that its turkey processing unit located in Izmir, Turkey, has obtained the international Zero Waste certification, which is granted by the Turkish Ministry of Environment and Urbanization and attests to an efficient waste management system, in line with the environment. environment and human health. The shares rise 4.07% advance, to R$ 25.56.