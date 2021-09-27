Luciano Huck shows his daughter’s dream birthday in his mansion

Presenters Luciano Huck and Angelica celebrated their daughter’s birthday with a dream party

the presenters Luciano Huck and Angelica they had a dream party for their youngest daughter, girl Eva! The youngest daughter of presenters turned nine years old! To celebrate, the couple held a beautiful party for her at their mansion.

The party was the pajama party, this means that Eva’s little friends spent the night at the family mansion to celebrate. The theme chosen for Eva’s party was Harry Potter. When showing her daughter’s birthday decoration, Angelica said: “Flawless”.

She is Luciano Huck they even joked about the fact that it was a sleepover. The presenter started by saying, “Honey, are we going to a sleepover?” And Luciano replied: “Gee, what about sleep?”. Angelica then replied: “Then it’s the pajamas!”. And the two presenters then pretended they were asleep.

The netizens were all praise for Eva’s birthday party. “What a beautiful party! I loved it!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “What a dream this party is! Everything was perfect!”. A netizen also commented: “Wow, what a beautiful party!”.

Luciano Huck he also made a point of declaring himself to his daughter on her birthday. He wrote: “Today is her day, our brave, modern princess, full of personality, full-time dancer, who ‘tiktoke’ around the house, who fills us with joy, who opens that smile every time I arrive and gives me a gift with the best hug in the world. Today is the day to go through the camera roll and look for an image that catches the eye and touches the heart…me and Eva pedaling around together during a beautiful sunset. And that is how I wish this passionate father and this loving daughter to follow the course of life, breaking new ground together and possibilities day after day.”

