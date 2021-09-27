Luciano Szafir criticizes rumors of Xuxa’s financial aid and talks about the relationship with the presenter

During the long hospitalization due to Covid-19 complications, Luciano Szafir had to face the news that his financial expenses were being covered by Xuxa Meneghel, ex-girlfriend with whom he had a daughter Sasha. The information was promptly denied by the artist’s press agent. Today, outside the medical environment, the 52-year-old actor says he has become used to false rumors in his more than 20-year career, but he confesses that he doesn’t stop being upset.

Szafir and Xuxa at Sasha’s wedding

‘Of course I didn’t like it, but three seconds passed and I couldn’t even remember. With 20-odd years of career, I’m used to it. I was worried about staying alive. I have health insurance and conditions to pay for everything. And if Xuxa had paid, he wouldn’t have been ashamed. Unfortunately, there is a bad press that doesn’t check the information and just wants to sell the news as soon as possible. Each one with his conscience — says the artist, to EXTRA.

With a very serene tone these days, Beth Szafir’s son says he learned to control his own tempers so as not to give another proportion to false stories.

“I’ve been more concerned about these fake notices.” In the past, I’ve been held back even so I don’t want to hit a journalist. Back then we didn’t have the vision we have today. Thank God, it’s a good thing we evolved. Today, I read it, I get bored for three seconds and then I don’t even remember anymore — it’s fun.

And he knows very well that none of this gets in the way of the affectionate relationship he has with Xuxa.

“We don’t talk every day, but we do care what happens to each other’s families. Xuxa wants my happiness, just as I want hers. We are great friends, we have 14 years of history, we have a beautiful daughter. We never walked away and that will never happen.