Luciano Szafir refutes rumors of Xuxa’s financial aid: ‘Accustomed’

Just over two months after overcoming covid-19, Luciano Szafir commented on rumors that his treatment would have been paid for by Xuxa, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Sasha.

In an interview with Extra, he said he didn’t give much importance to the comments.

“Of course I didn’t like it, but three seconds went by and I couldn’t even remember. After 20 years of career, I’m used to it. I was worried about staying alive. I have health insurance and conditions to pay for everything. And if Xuxa had paid, I wouldn’t be ashamed. Unfortunately, there is a bad press that doesn’t check the information and just wants to sell the news as soon as possible,” Szafir said.

“I’ve been more concerned about these false reports. In the past, they even held me back to avoid hitting a journalist. Back then, we didn’t have the vision we have today. Thank God, it’s a good thing we’ve evolved. Today, I read, I get bored with three seconds and then I don’t even remember anymore,” he added.

The actor also guaranteed that the rumors do not interfere with the affectionate and respectful relationship he maintains with the presenter.

We don’t talk every day, but we do care what happens to each other’s families. Xuxa wants my happiness, just as I want hers. We are great friends, we have 14 years of history, we have a beautiful daughter. We never walked away and that will never happen. considered

Luciano Szafir was hospitalized for over a month for complications of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He recently commented on the sequels left by covid-19.