Luiza Trajano: I’m not a candidate and I didn’t meet the people who came to me – 26/09/2021

Magazine Luiza’s chairman of the Board of Directors, businesswoman Luiza Helena Trajano, who participates this Sunday, 26, in an event at Parlatório, a group that brings together opinion makers from all over Brazil, denied that she will enter public life to run for any elective office.

“I’m not a candidate and I didn’t meet the people who came to me, said the businesswoman, one of the leaders of the Women’s movement in Brazil, which, according to her, currently has 95,000 women.

Luiza Trajano is the only woman to appear on the magazine’s list forbes, released on the 18th of this month, as one of the richest people in the world in 8th position.

In response to provocations made by former president Michel Temer, at the beginning of the event, who asked about the possibility of her entering politics, Luiza Trajano said that “I don’t know about political barbecue, but I learned to smell this barbecue”.

The businesswoman said that she is unable to assume a political position, but said that the women’s group she leads is the largest female political party in the world and promised to act politically because she understands that a group of 100,000 people has the strength to put agendas for Congress and for the government.

“So, President Michel Temer, I am not a candidate for president, nor for vice or any position. I am not a candidate, but I am a candidate to lead a front of 100,000 women,” she said, adding that one of the objectives of Mulheres do Brasil is to color 50% of women in public office.

“The men present here may not like it, but we want 50% of public positions held by women,” continued Luiza Trajano.

She also did not pass up the opportunity to skewer the members of the Parlatory, saying that the group makes many diagnoses, but that it is no longer possible to just make diagnoses and “watch with folded arms the 600,000 deaths per covid and half of the Brazilian population living on just R$ 60.00”.

“Until when are we going to be making diagnoses and watching the 600,000 deaths and half of the population living on R$ 60.00 with folded arms?”, he reinforced, saying that things have to be done now.