Luiza Trajano: I’m not a candidate and I didn’t meet the people who came to me – Politics

Luiza Trajano is the only woman to appear on the list of Forbes magazine, released on the 18th of this month, as one of the richest people in the world in the 8th position (photo: Divulgao/Magazine Luiza)

Magazine Luiza’s chairman of the Board of Directors, businesswoman Luiza Helena Trajano, who participates this Sunday, 26, in an event held by the Parlatrio, a group that gathers opinion makers from all over Brazil, denied entering public life to run for any elective office.

“I’m not a candidate and I didn’t meet the people who came to me, said the businesswoman, one of the leaders of the Women’s movement in Brazil, which, according to her, currently gathers 95,000 women.

In response to provocations made by former president Michel Temer, at the beginning of the event, who asked about the possibility of her entering politics, Luiza Trajano said that “I don’t know about political barbecue, but I learned to smell it”.

The businesswoman said that she was unable to assume a political position, but said that the women’s group that leads the largest women’s political party in the world and promised to act politically because she understands that a group of 100,000 people has the strength to put agendas for Congress and to the government.

“So, President Michel Temer, I am not a candidate for president, nor for vice or any position. I am not a candidate, but I am a candidate to lead a front of 100,000 women,” she said, adding that one of the objectives of Mulheres do Brasil is to color 50 % of women in public positions.

“The men present here may not like it, but we want 50% of public positions held by women,” continued Luiza Trajano.

She also did not pass up the opportunity to skewer the members of the Parliament, saying that the group makes a lot of diagnoses, but that it’s not enough just to make diagnoses and “watch with crossed arms the 600,000 covid deaths and half of the Brazilian population living on just R$ 60.00”.

“How long are we going to be making diagnoses and watching the 600,000 deaths and half of the population living with R$ 60.00 with crossed arms?”, he added, saying that things have to be done now.