Making health plans more flexible divides specialists – 09/24/2021 – Folha Seminars

The proposal to make health plans more flexible, which would have leaner coverage than today determined by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), divided specialists who participated in the 8th edition of the Health in Brazil seminar, held by sheet last Monday (20).

Today, there are five types of plan: outpatient, inpatient with or without obstetrics, referral —which includes services in offices, exams and hospitalization— and dental coverage. Companies are required to provide a list of procedures, defined by the ANS.

A 2006 bill, which was discussed again in the Chamber this year, proposes removing the obligation and allowing operators to offer reduced coverage, in which the consumer can hire only part of the services.

If, on the one hand, the proposal may result in cheaper options, there is a risk of a setback in consumer rights, according to the debaters.

Vera Valente, executive director of FenaSaúde (National Supplementary Health Federation), defended that more segmented plans will allow greater access to health, with more accessible offers for those who are currently unable to pay for the service.

“We are not talking about changing the current plans, it is for those who are not in the system today and who depend only on the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde].”

According to Valente, the list of mandatory procedures makes the plans more expensive, and consumers should have the option to choose. “If you can afford it, great. I don’t understand defending that either people have the complete plan, or nothing,” he says.

For Ana Carolina Navarrete, coordinator of the health program at Idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection), changes can be made via regulation without the need for deep changes in the law.

She argues that negotiating coverage is not beneficial to the consumer. “When we allow a plan that offers exams, but does not entitle the person to treatment, what does the person do with the diagnosis? It makes no sense to change the law and remove protection [do consumidor] so that companies can compete with popular clinics.”

According to data from Idec, operators led the ranking of consumer complaints through 2019—last year, financial services took the lead. Navarrete says that the most common complaints were related to the lack of coverage, but, from 2018 until now, they became about readjustment.

In an unprecedented decision in July this year, the ANS determined a negative adjustment of -8.19% for individual or family plans. The justification was the drop in elective procedures such as consultations, exams and surgeries registered in 2020, motivated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The measure was only valid for users who have individual contracts, a share that represents 17% of the total beneficiaries. Corporate and membership collective plans are not regulated by the ANS.

ANS still suspended the 2020 monthly fee readjustment, but as of January this year this readjustment — annual or due to a change in age — can be charged again, in 12 installments. In the understanding of Idec, says Navarrete, the collection of suspended monthly fees should not have happened without an assessment of this impact on the consumer.

She also criticizes the lack of regulation in collective plans, creating unequal competition. “If you leave a less regulated part, the market tends to go where it is freer.”

The executive director of FenaSaúde says that there is no room for interference as it is a negotiation between companies. The fact that the readjustment of the individual plan is calculated in a unique way for the entire sector, he says, discourages operators as there is a risk that the amount will not cover the company’s assistance expenses.

Valente assesses that changes in the age structure and epidemiological profile of the country, added to new market technologies, have increased the cost of health plans.

And while there was a drop in claims last year, today there is a perfect storm. “The second wave of Covid-19 brought more expensive hospitalizations, as there was an increase in the costs of supplies and surgeries and procedures returned to pre-pandemic standards”, he says, adding that this should reflect in the next adjustments.

Between March 2020 and July this year, 1.3 million people purchased a health plan, according to ANS data, and the number of beneficiaries has already reached the mark of 48.3 million, the highest since 2016.

“The numbers have been growing continuously, which demonstrates society’s interest in accessing supplementary health and the safety it represents, especially at this time of pandemic”, complements Paulo Rebello, ANS’s director-president.

According to him, among the main challenges of the sector is the search for sustainability, with healthy operators that guarantee quality service in a timely manner, and greater transparency so that the consumer can make better decisions.