Man suspected of murdering teacher found buried in garden in Ubatuba denies crime | Fantastic

In August 2013, 62-year-old teacher Carmem Morales disappeared. Years later, after the investigation into her disappearance was filed, her relatives decided to rent the property and that’s when, during a small renovation in the garden, the family that started living in the place found her bones buried, in July of this year.
According to the police, who reopened the case, the suspect in the murder is a gardener who would have worked for the victim: Rafael Tadeu Teixeira, who has an extensive criminal record. This Saturday (25), the Fantastic got contact with the suspect, but he denies the crime.
“I’ve never been to Ubatuba. I’m not aware of it, I don’t have any participation. I’ve been accused once of that, I suffered unfairly in jail, thinking about that, in this business that I was going to stay for many years for something I hadn’t committed . I don’t owe anything,” he says.
The family who found Carmen’s body in the garden of their home also spoke to our team. It was Glauber and his son, Leonardo, who took the fright.
“When we took it out like this and opened it, we could see her skull, her skull, we were shocked. I was like five seconds trying to understand what was going on. I’m sad for what happened to her. Nobody deserves that. “, laments Glauber.
