Márcio Garcia clarifies kiss on Jair Bolsonaro in an interview with Bial

Marcio Garcia, actor, was the interviewee this Friday (24) of Pedro Bial in the program conversation with bial, on Globo, which passes at dawn.

The actor and presenter was asked about his political positions and ended up commenting on a kiss he gave the president Jair Bolsonaro, which had a very negative repercussion.

“There’s a story of mine that many people must have seen, I can talk openly, a kiss I gave Bolsonaro (…). I went to play a joke on him because of homophobia. He asked for a photo, and I said: ‘Only if you’re kissing, but you won’t fall in love because I’m already married’. I went to make fun of him and I got upset because what was registered was the kissing scene”, he confessed.

Still about politics, marcio commented: “I’ve already approached other politicians, who I even defended at some point. What is left of this story? I don’t have a pet policy and never will. I will never blindly defend someone I have supported, because the person who most deserves to demand it is me, who cast the vote. If I cast the vote for someone, I have to collect it”, he confessed.

Last year, the presenter lost his father because of covid-19 and made a post that moved the web, as it was right at the time when the pandemic was at its peak in Brazil.

This Sunday (26) ends the The Voice Kids, which has not repeated the same success as previous editions.

