Marcus Vinicius D´Almeida is world archery vice-champion | archery

Marcus Vinicius D’Almeida won, this Sunday, the first medal in the history of Brazil in the World Archery Championship, a competition that has been held since 1933. He took the silver medal after losing the decision to the South Korean Kim Woojin , who reached the third championship in the competition. The score was 7-3, partial 29-27, 29-28, 27-30, 28-28 and 29-27.

1 of 2 Marcus Vinicius D´Almeida at the 2021 Worlds — Photo: Reproduction Marcus Vinicius D’Almeida at the 2021 Worlds — Photo: Reproduction

The tournament featured the top names in the world today, such as the three Tokyo Olympic medalists in the individual: Turkish Mete Gazoz, Italian Mauro Nespoli and Japanese Takaharu Furukawa, as well as Korean trio team champion Kim Woo-jin, Oh Jin -hyek and Kim Je-deok. The current world champion, American Brady Ellison was also in contention.

This Sunday, Marcus’ first match was against Turkish Samet Ak, one of the surprises of the competition, already in the quarterfinals. The Brazilian won without any major difficulties by 6-0, partials of 30×29, 30×27 and 27×26. In the semifinal, he defeated the 2019 world champion and owner of three Olympic medals, the American Brady Ellison, by 6 to 4, partials of 29×29, 30×30, 29/25, 29/25 and 28/27.

2 of 2 Marcus Vinicius at Archery World Championship — Photo: Reproduction Marcus Vinicius at the Archery World Championship — Photo: Reproduction

Marcus qualified with the second best mark in the first phase, thus guaranteeing a better place in the knockout bracket, even coming out of bye in the first rounds. On Wednesday, he played in two clashes that put him in the quarterfinals: he defeated Dan Olaru, from Moldova, and Dutchman Steve Wijler, both 7-3. mixed.