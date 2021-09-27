Maria Marta meets José Alfredo again and beats up her husband

In Empire, finally happens the reunion of José Alfredo (Alexander Nero) and maria marta (Lilia Cabral). After denouncing her husband, the bitch goes after him at the police station.

Dying of hate, she is a beast when she sees Commander and goes after him. “You bastard! Scoundrel! You bastard!”, shoots, slapping him in the face.

Advertising Unable to load ad

The powerful feels the pain, but makes ironies. “Tell me something, Marta. Is all this anger because I’m alive?”, fires, making Marta angrier.

“Your family, you disgusting! Your children! Even your red-haired perguete who suffered like a disgrace before she knew you were alive! And I! Your wife, who has always been your accomplice all these years!”, accuses, while slapping the Commander several times.

After enduring so much aggression, José Alfredo evicts. “He arrives! He finished! You’ve punished me enough! And I, who was away these months?”, takes on.

He says he needed to get away and complains about being arrested due to an anonymous tip. She, however, does not admit that she was responsible for the call.

Afterwards, he stars in a dramatic scene. “I want you to come home! I can’t stand playing strong anymore! I alone am not capable! I just want you to come back to save what we have left!”, begs.

But the villain takes a bucket of cold water when José Alfredo confesses that he was arrested earlier than expected. Saddened, she apologizes for the slaps and raises a white flag to her husband, suffering when seeing him detained.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the telenovela Império.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band.