Market has appetite after fall

Business

Considered the market’s favorites at the beginning of the pandemic, e-commerce companies today Via (VIIA3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) suffered significant losses, dropping 19% and 36% this year, respectively.

THE Via action, which reached more than R$ 10 this year, is around R$ 8, while the Magazine Luiza quote went from the R$25 level to the current R$15.

Faced with the falls, investors want to know if worth to buy these actions, as the e-commerce sector faces an increasingly fierce competition, both from Brazilian and foreign competitors such as Free market (MELI34), Amazon (AMZO34), Alibaba (BABA34) and Shopee.

For most experts consulted by Suno News, the answer is yes, it is worth taking advantage of the low in these papers, although inflation is an issue that should be closely monitored. Check out the perspectives:

Via still generates optimism, but inflation is a risk

In the case of Via, this is a good time to take advantage of the lower prices of these shares to buy the shares, according to Bruno Komura, Variable Income analyst at BlackBird Investimentos.

“I see Via as an opportunity for entry. It’s not a case for a position color, but at this price it’s very attractive. It’s worth going in”, he says. According to him, the uncertainties caused by inflation, political and fiscal issues affect retail, but “you can remain optimistic”.

The analyst points out that, despite the results in line with market expectations, shareholders have been punishing the company a lot in recent months, which opens up a greater margin to earn some profit at discounted prices.

The company, in its last balance sheet, reached a profit of R$ 132 million in the second quarter of 2021, a growth of 103.1% compared to the same period in 2020, when it reported R$ 65 million.

Also, the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of the retailer was R$ 485 million between April and June, with a margin of 6.2%, results, respectively, 54.4% and 0.2 percentage point higher than the second quarter of last year.

See analyst comments about the company

The result, added to Via’s latest moves, make Ativa Investimentos cover the case with good eyes. At the end of August, Ativa reiterated the purchase recommendation for the role, but reduced the Target Price from 19.30 to R$ 18.70, as it expects sales growth (GMV) to be lower than the company’s peers.

“We highlight the robust performance of Via’s digital channels in recent quarters, which, despite the challenges to be faced in the competitive environment of the e-commerce, position the company to capture a new growth cycle”, says the institution.

“Our updated target price reflects Via’s less accentuated growth in digital GMV compared to its peers in 2Q21,” continues the brokerage, targeting R$18.70.

Recently, large banks released reports on the Via. On the last 20th, the BB Investments it maintained the purchase recommendation and set a target price for the end of 2022 at R$20. “We understand that the current price of paper is far below the fair price,” stated BB.

For now, the only house that went against the market was BOFA, which downgraded the recommendation of Via shares from purchase to neutral, and revised the target price from R$19.50 to R$9.00. The main concern of the foreign bank is with the high inflation, which reduces the purchasing power of consumers.

Magazine Luiza has positive recommendations

Komura, from BlackBird, also welcomes the competitiveness of Magazine Luiza, despite betting your chips on the competitor. “We believe that Magalu has potential; e-commerce companies in general have great potential. Her recent acquisitions make a lot of sense, add to the service and portfolio. All this part of equipment, with KaBum, adds to the company’s portfolio”, he says.

Who has the same thesis is the team of research of Goldman Sachs. Magazine Luiza’s management recently made a call with sell-side analysts to explain the stock decline. After the occasion, investment bank analysts improved their forecasts.

“We believe that Magalu’s growth trajectory remains attractive in organic and inorganic terms, with share gains helping to offset some of the impact of a weaker consumer.” Goldman has a target price of R$25 for the company’s shares in 12 months.

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) follows the same line, citing the retailer’s ability “to maintain strong sales growth in different scenarios”, which differentiates it from other companies in the sector.” BTG has a purchase recommendation for the paper, with a target price for 12 months of R$26.

Bradesco BBI, on the other hand, also spoke out after the company explained about the fall in shares, but it was more negative. BBI reduced the Target Price of the MGLU3 shares from R$27.00 to R$25.00 and reiterated neutral recommendation.

In a report from early September, Itaú BBA assessed the role as ortperform (performance superior to the benchmark), and placed the target price of the Magazine Luiza’s actions for 2022 at BRL 24.00 per paper.

Going forward, investors will closely monitor the steps of foreign competitors of the Via and Magalu in e-commerce, while inflation will remain on the radar.