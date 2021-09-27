Marvel faces heirs in court for the rights of the Avengers – 09/27/2021

It’s bullshit! Marvel is suing the heirs of some creators of its most iconic characters to maintain full control of characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Thor and Hawk.

The lawsuit is against relatives of artists like Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, Gene Colan and others. While the heirs want to take care of the heroes created by their ancestors, Marvel claims that the characters were created in the contract labor system and therefore would not be eligible for copyright termination.

Marvel’s decision is a response to the administrators of the Ditko estates, who in August of this year issued a notice of termination of the rights of Spider-Man, which first appeared in the comics in 1962. If that were to happen, Marvel would need to relinquish the character in June 2023.

From this, heirs of other screenwriters also followed the same path and joined to ask for the return of other characters that make up the group of greatest heroes on Earth, the Avengers.

Interestingly, the attorneys representing the parties are the same ones who acted in a similar case between DC Comics and the creators of Superman. Dan Petrocelli is the attorney for Marvel, and Marc Toberoff represents the writers’ descendants.

Fight history

This is not the first time that Marvel has been involved in legal proceedings.

In addition to the suit brought by Scarlett Johansson against Disney over the release of “Black Widow” on streaming, other creators, such as Steve Gerber, Marv Wolfman and Joe Simon, have already tried to obtain rights to comic book characters for the same copyright expiration. All, it is worth mentioning, without success.

In this sense, Marvel usually leaves these disputes unscathed. In 2019, the studio won a lawsuit against Horizon Comics Productions, which claimed plagiarism on the poster for “Iron Man 3” (2013).

Another important fight ended in 2014 between the label and Jack Kirby’s heirs. These called for the copyright termination of characters such as Spider-Man, Captain America, the Incredible Hulk and members of the X-Men.

The situation, by the way, was so similar to the current one that even the lawyer representing the family is the same one involved in the current case, Marc Toberoff.

At the time, the dispute was resolved amicably, even before reaching the Supreme Court of the United States, and the two parties issued a joint statement.

Can the same happen now?