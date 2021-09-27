Mauro Cezar warns Flamengo to avoid another embarrassment: ‘There is little history in Libertadores’ | Flamengo



Renato will send reservations to the field today against América-MG – Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Published 09/27/2021 10:20 AM

Rio – Living a decisive moment in the season, Renato Gaúcho spared a good part of Flamengo’s holders for the confrontation against América-MG in the Brazilian Nationals. Rubro-Negro was in the tie, however, despite the stumble, Mauro Cezar Pereira praised the decision of the coach of the Rio club. The journalist made a point of warning the red-black fans about the difficulty of Libertadores.

“It will be necessary to play well. The best players should be in a position to prevent Flamengo from adding a new item to their list of vexations and frustrations in South American competitions. of being one of the most assiduous finalists. Boca decided Libertadores 11 times, Peñarol 10! Among Brazilians, São Paulo has six finals. The rubro-negros, only two. Fla has little history in Libertadores,” he said.

The journalist also made a point of praising the Barcelona team, from Guayaquil, the Rio de Janeiro club’s opponent next Wednesday for the Libertadores semifinal.

“The Ecuadorian team didn’t lose at home in this Libertadores. It beat, for example, Boca Juniors, Santos, Vélez Sarsfield and eliminated Fluminense. It’s not little. And if the scoreboard opens, the game should get complicated. The more will be very necessary for uncomplicate,” he said.