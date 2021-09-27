Mercedes accuses coup after “spectacular” reaction from Verstappen

Toto Wolff accused the coup with the unexpected reaction of Verstappen in Russia (Photo: Sebastian Kawka/Mercedes)

The victory achieved in the Russian GP was historic in many ways for Mercedes: it was the 100th triumph of Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career and also the 120th time that the seven-time world champion team climbed the highest step in the category. However, the arrival of Max Verstappen in second place last Sunday (26) in Sochi was a tremendous bucket of ice water, especially after the Dutchman started in second. It was definitely a missed opportunity for Mercedes to score good points and put Hamilton in better condition in the championship against Red Bull’s rival.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes boss, admitted that the dramatic outcome of the Russian GP complicated the team’s ambitions to propel Hamilton towards the eighth world title this year.

“In a way, we’re not getting the most out of our score, and the same thing happened today. I think the classification was decisive. Valtteri reacted, something we knew would be difficult, and finishing with a first and a fifth is very good, of course, and it’s Hamilton’s 100th win,” he explained.

“But Max has recovered spectacularly, which is not good for the championship,” lamented Toto Wolff.

Hours before the start on Sunday, Mercedes made a strategic move: by swapping components in the power unit of Valtteri Bottas’ car, Brackley’s team aimed to put the Finn at the end of the grid to score Max Verstappen, who started in the latter also as a result of an engine change penalty. In this aspect, the strategy didn’t work out very well, as, with the race still in the dry, Verstappen didn’t take notice of the Finn and made the overtaking.

With the rain falling on Sochi in the final laps, Verstappen got it right by entering the pits earlier to switch from slick tires to intermediates, as well as Bottas. The Dutchman finished second, improbably, and Valtteri saved what would have been a very bad Sunday to finish the dispute in fifth place.

Toto Wolff warned that he will spare no effort to seek both titles again this season, quite close, in the fight against Red Bull and Verstappen.

“In a nutshell, we just need to keep being very aggressive in the way we’ve approached this season, not being defensive but just moving forward with the goal of scoring a lot of points. Also because neither we nor the others are so good at scoring the maximum at the moment”, he admitted.

Interestingly, neither of the two main teams of the season made a double in Formula 1. Mercedes recorded a victory with Hamilton and Bottas in third in four opportunities this year, while Red Bull took the podium with its two drivers in the same race in just one opportunity, in the French GP, with Verstappen in first and Sergio Pérez in third. Only McLaren, in the Italian GP, ​​scored 1-2 with Daniel Ricciarddo at the top and Lando Norris in second.

When asked if the next races will be on tracks theoretically more favorable to Mercedes, the manager listed some circuits, but said he doesn’t intend to think too much about the matter due to a very unusual season due to the subtle changes in the regulation for the car’s aerodynamics.

“I stopped trying to anticipate whether historically a race is stronger for us because, due to the new rules, everything changes, it has changed a lot. We definitely knew that Monza and Sochi were more attached to us. And the reality is we’re where we are, and that’s the point difference, I doubt either of the two teams will swing that much, up or down. Now it’s just a matter of continuing to do the best job possible,” he said.

“I think Turkey is a good track for us. And Austin, too. So, we’re going to have more difficulties in Mexico, which is our Achilles Heel every year. It will be a great coming and going between Red Bull and us and it has everything to be a great outcome in the end”, he concluded.