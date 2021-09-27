Merkel’s candidate, Armin Laschet makes faux pas by voting in Germany

BERLIN — Angela Merkel’s candidate in Germany’s general election today, Christian Democrat Armin Laschet, committed a faux pas in voting on Sunday, by folding his ballot the wrong way and revealing who he had voted for. Under German voting rules, voters must keep their choice confidential until they have left the polling station.
Laschet, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), voted in the city of Aachen, in North Rhine-Westphalia, where he is governor:
“Every vote counts,” he said, because it will define “Germany’s direction for years to come.”
The electoral commissioner said Laschet’s vote will not be disqualified because he voted for his own party, as expected. “This does not constitute influence on the vote,” the commissioner said on Twitter.
This Sunday, 60.4 million German voters are voting to arbitrate in a tight race in the country’s most fragmented election since World War II. According to the latest polls, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) is slightly ahead, with 25% of voting intentions, while CDU Conservatives have between 22% and 23%, a historically low score.
The number of undecided Germans, however, is high, making the result even more unpredictable. According to Forsa Institute estimates, the number of people who said they would not vote or did not know who to vote for was about 26% on Friday. Other surveys speak of 40%.
“I’ll still vote.” This year it will be exciting to know who will win,” said Ursula Becker, a 62-year-old female voter who also voted for Aachen.
The Social Democratic candidate to succeed Merkel, Olaf Scholz, who voted in Potsdam, not far from Berlin, saw in good time “a good sign” for the center-left, which now governs in coalition with Merkel, but could lead the government if it is victorious.