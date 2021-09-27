Merkel’s candidate, Armin Laschet makes faux pas by voting in Germany

BERLIN — Angela Merkel’s candidate in Germany’s general election today, Christian Democrat Armin Laschet, committed a faux pas in voting on Sunday, by folding his ballot the wrong way and revealing who he had voted for. Under German voting rules, voters must keep their choice confidential until they have left the polling station.

Laschet, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), voted in the city of Aachen, in North Rhine-Westphalia, where he is governor:

“Every vote counts,” he said, because it will define “Germany’s direction for years to come.”

End of an era:After ‘sensible’ years of Merkel, Germany and Europe face more volatile weather

The electoral commissioner said Laschet’s vote will not be disqualified because he voted for his own party, as expected. “This does not constitute influence on the vote,” the commissioner said on Twitter.

Podcasts

To the point Brazilians, Haitians and the US immigration crisis



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Special Selective processes arrive at TikTok





This Sunday, 60.4 million German voters are voting to arbitrate in a tight race in the country’s most fragmented election since World War II. According to the latest polls, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) is slightly ahead, with 25% of voting intentions, while CDU Conservatives have between 22% and 23%, a historically low score.

Chronology: the ups and downs of Merkel’s 16 years in power

The number of undecided Germans, however, is high, making the result even more unpredictable. According to Forsa Institute estimates, the number of people who said they would not vote or did not know who to vote for was about 26% on Friday. Other surveys speak of 40%.

“I’ll still vote.” This year it will be exciting to know who will win,” said Ursula Becker, a 62-year-old female voter who also voted for Aachen.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Eruption of the volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park in Los Llanos de Aridane, in the Canary Islands of La Palma, wreaks havoc on the surrounding area Photo: BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS – 20/09/2021 US Border Patrol agent on horseback grabs Haitian to prevent him from entering a camp on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas Photo: PAUL RATJE / AFP – 09/19/2021 Members of the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) on B3 in São Paulo, protesting against inflation and unemployment Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP – 09/23/2021 Lotte World Tower of 123 are residential buildings in Seoul, South Korea Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP – 22/09/2021 Firefighters fight flames advancing toward a road in the Sequoia National Forest near Johnsondale, California, USA Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP – 22/09/2021 In Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12-year-old children with comorbidities are being vaccinated against Covid-19 Photo: ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP – 24/09/2021 Winner. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of the Liberal Party of Canada kisses his wife Sophie Gregorie during a party to celebrate the victory in the elections in Montreal Photo: CARLOS OSORIO / REUTERS – 21/09/2021

Know more: Meet the main candidates to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor of Germany

The Social Democratic candidate to succeed Merkel, Olaf Scholz, who voted in Potsdam, not far from Berlin, saw in good time “a good sign” for the center-left, which now governs in coalition with Merkel, but could lead the government if it is victorious.