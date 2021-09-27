Messi goes back to training and can reinforce PSG against Manchester City in Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain face Machester City next Tuesday (28) in the second round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Absent from the last two matches of the French club, Lionel Messi has great chances to return against the Cityzens and reinforce the team in search of the first victory in the competition.

This Sunday (26), the Argentine ace returned to training normally with the Parisian group and gave hints that he could go to the game. Messi is recovering from a problem in his left knee, which he suffered in a 2-1 victory over Lyon a week ago. On the other hand, their presence in the duel against the English still depends on the assessment that will be made in the activity this Monday (27).

At a press conference, coach Mauricio Pochettino declined to confirm Messi’s return to PSG’s starting lineup, stressing that he would need to observe how he would react to the final training sessions, before facing City. “We are being prudent. We will see how the evolution will be in the coming days,” said the coach.

In addition to Messi, midfielder Marco Verratti also returned to training. The Italian was also out of the French team due to an injury to his right knee. Like the Argentine, Verratti’s lineup depends on training this Monday.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City face off on Tuesday (28), broadcast live by TNT and HBO Max from 3:40 pm, Brasília time.