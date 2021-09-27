Messi’s 10 heir, Ansu Fati says he doesn’t feel pressure for wearing the idol’s shirt: “It’s a pride” | spanish football

For the first time in 13 seasons, Barcelona fans saw shirt 10 on the field without wearing the greatest idol in the club’s history, Lionel Messi. But judging by the beginning, the new owner of the mythical number won’t have to worry about the responsibility of inheriting the Argentine ace’s shirt. Back on the pitch after 11 months of recovering from injury, Ansu Fati took the field 35 minutes into the second half and ten minutes later scored the team’s last goal in the 3-0 victory over Levante .

After the game, the 18-year-old attacking midfielder showed personality by talking about the weight of being the new owner of Barcelona’s 10th.

– For me, using the number 10 is not a pressure. Wearing this shirt after Leo (Messi) is a pride. I want to thank the club and team captains for giving me the opportunity to wear this shirt. I am very grateful to use this number, which is so important in the club’s history – said Ansu Fati.

Ansu Fati in action for Barcelona after 11 months wearing Messi's 10 — Photo: AFP

His goal on his return to football drew applause from 35,000 fans and tears from family members present in the stands. On the field, Ansu Fati was raised by his colleague Ronald Araújo in the commemoration. Then, the new shirt 10 ran up to the rostrum to embrace members of Barcelona’s medical department, including Dr. Lluís Til. If I could, I would have gone out to celebrate with family too.

– I didn’t have anything prepared (for the celebration), it came out that way because the doctor was with me all these months. I had promised my father and brother too, but the Covid protocol didn’t allow me to go up (to the stands), but I’m very happy, it was all improvised – said Ansu Fati in an interview released by Barcelona on social networks.

Ansu Fati embraces Barcelona doctor Lluís Til as he celebrates his goal against Levante — Photo: EFE/Quique Garcia

The attacking midfielder, who was born in Guinea-Bissau and moved to Spain at the age of six with his family, is one of the jewels of Barcelona’s new generation. He made his first-team debut in August 2019, aged 16 years and nine months.

On his way back after the first major trial in his career, he recognized the importance of the fans in the team’s recovery in this new moment, marked by the departure of Lionel Messi.