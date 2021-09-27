Michael scores, Flamengo takes a draw from América-MG at the end and gets complicated for the Brazilian title

Michael scored a great goal for the Flamengo at the end of the second half, but the America-MG pulled the tie by 1-1 in stoppage time. The game, valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian championship, was held at the Independência stadium, in Belo Horizonte, this Sunday (26).

The Gávea club will return to the field for the Libertadores Conmebol against Barcelona de Guayaquil, on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), broadcast LIVE by FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+. For more information, Click here.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Aiming at the duel for continental competition, coach Renato Gaúcho spared seven holders from the previous game: Gabigol, Diego Alves, Rodrigo Caio, Isla, David Luiz, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro.

The game started very busy, but during the first half the pace slowed down due to the strong heat. At seven minutes, Bruno Henrique saw Cavichiolli early and sent for cover. The goalkeeper ran and managed to avoid the goal almost on the line.

At América-MG, Ademir terrified Flamengo’s full-backs with high-speed plays on the sides of the field.

To improve the team, Renato put Michael and Andreas Pereira in the second half. The two players improved the offensive actions of the red-black team.

The guy: Michael

The attacker’s entry changed the history of the match. At 38, he received the ball from Pedro on the right side of the area, dribbled the marking and kicked across, but the goalkeeper of América-MG palmed it.

At 43, Michael scored a great goal! He started from the right, lined up in the defense of América-MG and had a little left from Pedro in the area to kick off the goalkeeper.

tie in additions

At 49, Lucas Kal lifted the ball from the left, Alê climbed higher than Renê and headed in the corner to tie for América-MG.

Championship status

With the result, Flamengo reached 35 points, in third position, but could be surpassed by strength and Red Bull Bragantino, both with 33 points. The red-black team has two games less than the leader Atlético-MG (46 points) and the runner-up palm trees (38 points).

América-MG is in 15th place, with 24 points, one more than the Youth (17th), first team in the relegation zone, which will still play in the round.

Flamengo and America-MG players GLEDSTON TAVARES / FRAMEPHOTO / GAZETA PRESS

upcoming games

Flamengo returns to the field away from home against Barcelona-EQU for the return game of the Libertadores semifinal, on Wednesday. On the way, the red-black team won 2-0. On Sunday (03), the opponent will be Athletico-PR, at 4 pm (GMT), for the Brazilian Championship.

On Saturday (02), América-MG will visit Cuiabá, at 5 pm, through Brasileirão.

Datasheet

GOALS: Flamengo: Michael; America-MG: ale

AMERICA-MG: Cavichioli, Patric, Ricardo Silva, Lucas Kal, Bauermann, Marlon (Alan Ruschel), Juninho (Ribamar), Felipe Azevedo (Rodolfo), Ademir, Mauro Zárate (Isaque) and Fabrício Daniel (Alê)

Technician: Vagner Mancini

FLAMENGO: Gabriel Batista, Matheuzinho (Rodinei), Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira, Renê, Arão (Lazaro), Thiago Maia, Diego (Andreas Pereira), Vitinho, (Michael) Bruno Henrique (Kenedy) and Pedro.

Technician: Renato Gaucho