Michelle Bolsonaro Announces Tested Negative for Covid-19 | Policy

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro reported on Sunday (26), through a social network, that she tested negative for Covid-19.

Michelle accompanied President Jair Bolsonaro on a trip to New York, on the occasion of the UN General Assembly. Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who was also a member of the delegation, tested positive and is in quarantine in the United States.

After Queiroga’s diagnosis, the other members of the presidential delegation had to undergo isolation and undergo exams. This Sunday, President Jair Bolsonaro also said that he had performed a new test for Covid-19 and that the result was negative.

1 of 1 Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle arrive at UN Headquarters in New York for the General Assembly — Photo: Reuters/John Minchillo Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle arrive at UN Headquarters in New York for the General Assembly — Photo: Reuters/John Minchillo

Four other ministers announced the negative test result for Covid-19. All were part of the Brazilian government’s delegation to the United States and completed isolation after minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for the coronavirus. Are they:

Anderson Torres, from Justice;

Gilson Machado Neto, from Tourism;

Luiz Eduardo Ramos, from the General Secretariat;

Joaquim Leite, Minister of the Environment.

Last week, President Jair Bolsonaro announced that Michelle took the Covid-19 vaccine while traveling to the United States.

For politicians and infectologists, the choice of the first lady to be vaccinated in the United States, and not in Brazil, is “absurd” and a “contempt” for the Unified Health System (SUS) and the National Immunization Program (PNI) .

Michelle could, if she wanted, have taken the vaccine in Brazil. In Brasília, the city where the first lady lives, vaccination for her age (39 years old) has been available since July 23rd.

According to a spokesperson for the Palácio do Planalto, the first lady had to take a PCR test before leaving for Brazil, and accepted the vaccine that was offered to her at the time. The press office declared that Michelle “reaffirms the admiration and respect for the SUS and, in particular, for professionals in the area, who are tirelessly dedicated to caring for the health of the people”.

In addition to Queiroga, Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of the president, was another member of the presidential delegation on the trip to New York and who had a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 last week.

This Sunday, the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, informed that he also contracted the new coronavirus.

The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, and the Minister of Attorney-General of the Union (AGU), Bruno Bianco, also announced that they had contracted the disease. The two, however, were not in the US with the president.