Michelle Bolsonaro was vaccinated in the US; politicians see ‘contempt’ for the SUS

The president Jair Bolsonaro he stated in an interview with the magazine Veja, published this Friday (24), that the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, got vaccinated this week in the United States. Michelle was part of the presidential delegation that went to New York on the occasion of the UN General Assembly.

Understand how advancing vaccination affects your investments. Sign the EXAM.

For politicians and infectologists, the choice of the first lady to be vaccinated in the United States, and not in Brazil, is “absurd” and a “contempt” for the Unified Health System (SUS) and the National Immunization Program (PNI) .

Bolsonaro was asked by the magazine whether the fact that he has statements against vaccines and has taken a long time to buy immunizations for Brazil is a bad example. In response, the president said that Michelle wanted to get vaccinated on her trip abroad. Bolsonaro reinforced that he has not yet been vaccinated.

“Getting the vaccine is a personal decision. My wife, for example, decided to take it in the United States. I didn’t take it”, revealed the president to “See”.

Michelle could, if she wanted, have taken the vaccine in Brazil. In Brasília, the city where the first lady lives, vaccination for her age (39 years old) has been available since July 23rd.

repercussion

Covid’s CPI president, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), said that the first lady could have been vaccinated in Brazil, to set an example for Brazilians. That, he said, would be real patriotism, not lip service.

“First, she is to be congratulated on having been vaccinated. The vaccine saved her. She did the right thing. This is a 10. [Por outro lado,] grade zero, because the vaccine that is applied in the United States is the same that is applied here in Brazil. So, she could have been vaccinated here, shown Brazilians that she was vaccinated, to set a good example for Brazilians and then, yes, we would have seen real patriotism, not lip service,” said Omar.

The vice president of the CPI, senator Randolfe Rodrigues, said that Michelle’s attitude is “regrettable” and devalues ​​the work of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), of the National Immunization Program (PNI), linked to the Ministry of Health, and from the country’s scientists.

“This scene of the first lady getting vaccinated in the United States is regrettable. Brazil doesn’t deserve it. It devalues ​​the National Health Surveillance Agency, devalues ​​a country’s achievement in the last 30 years, which is the National Immunization Program, devalues ​​the effort thousands of scientists, thousands of health professionals throughout the country. Regrettable and sad. Another sad page in national history,” declared Randolfe Rodrigues.

The epidemiologist Pedro Hallal, who coordinates Epicovid, an epidemiological study on coronaviruses in Brazil, said that the attitude of the first lady of preferring to be vaccinated abroad shows contempt for the SUS.

“If confirmed, it is news that shows contempt for the SUS and for Brazilians. It demonstrates a lack of confidence in the universal health system, accessible to all Brazilians,” he said.

Asked about Michelle’s decision, infectologist Jamal Suleiman, from the Emilio Ribas Institute of Infectology, said that the PNI is a serious program, that vaccines applied in Brazil are safe and effective and that the population should go to health centers and take vaccine that is available.

“I want to reinforce the Brazilian people, although this reinforcement should be done by the government of the Brazilian Republic, however this has not been happening, that this program [PNI] is serious and aims to protect people. And that Brazilians run to the units and receive the vaccine that is available, because the National Health Surveillance Agency is responsible for approving these products in such a way that they guarantee safety and efficacy for the Brazilian people,” said Suleiman.

For Renato Kfouri, infectious disease and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunization, the first lady’s decision is “an absurdity”. He also stressed that vaccines applied in Brazil are safe and that there is no reason to take them in another country.

“If it’s true, it’s absurd. Vaccines licensed in Brazil are safe. There’s no reason to make that kind of distinction. She had a right here. I don’t understand the motivation. There’s no reason for that. The only different vaccine than that. what we do not have here is Moderna. If it had any restriction to other vaccines, a specific allergy, which is absolutely unlikely, it would be a technical justification,” stated Kfouri.

Rodrigo Stabeli, senior researcher and director of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in São Paulo, recalled that public health in Brazil offers quality vaccines against Covid.

“What is important to point out is that Bolsonaro speaks to his followers, people who, like him, think they are rich in Brazil and are able to take a first-class plane and go to the United States to get vaccinated. Public health, here represented by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the Butantan Institute and Anvisa, speaks to the Brazilian people to protect themselves from Covid with the vaccines available in the SUS, which are of the same quality as those offered in other countries,” said the expert.

What does Michelle Bolsonaro say

The country’s first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, explained last Friday night, in a note, the reason for having been vaccinated in the United States. Michelle said that, when undergoing the PCR test, necessary for the return shipment and which detects whether the person is infected or not by the virus, the American doctor who attended her consulted her that she would not like to take advantage of it and get vaccinated. In the note, the first lady tries to undo the surprise of having chosen to be immunized outside Brazil and praised the Brazilian health system. “As she was already thinking about receiving the immunizing agent, she decided to accept. The first lady reiterates her admiration and respect to the Brazilian health system, in particular, to professionals in the area who are tirelessly dedicated to caring for the people’s health” – informed the note from the Special Secretariat for Social Communication (Secom).

The information that Michelle was vaccinated at the time of the exam differs from the information given by Bolsonaro, in the live on Thursday night. The president said that, before deciding to take the vaccine, the first lady consulted him, as it is not included in the note. – Look what happened to my wife. He asked me if ‘do I take the vaccine or not?’ He came to talk to me. You know how you are a wife, you know how it is. Do I take it or not? I gave my opinion. I’ll tell you what she did: she got the vaccine. He is of legal age, 39 years old. Took the vaccine. If it is to vaccinate Laura (youngest daughter), 10 years old, we will decide – said the president.

According to the text, Michele traveled to New York to accompany Jair Bolsonaro on the official agendas and also to fulfill an agenda on rare diseases, a cause that he has joined, in the Brazilian Mission at the United Nations (UN)