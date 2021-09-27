Michelle Bolsonaro was vaccinated in the US; politicians see ‘contempt’ for the SUS

by

Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (Adriano Machado/Reuters)

The president Jair Bolsonaro he stated in an interview with the magazine Veja, published this Friday (24), that the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, got vaccinated this week in the United States. Michelle was part of the presidential delegation that went to New York on the occasion of the UN General Assembly.

For politicians and infectologists, the choice of the first lady to be vaccinated in the United States, and not in Brazil, is “absurd” and a “contempt” for the Unified Health System (SUS) and the National Immunization Program (PNI) .

Bolsonaro was asked by the magazine whether the fact that he has statements against vaccines and has taken a long time to buy immunizations for Brazil is a bad example. In response, the president said that Michelle wanted to get vaccinated on her trip abroad. Bolsonaro reinforced that he has not yet been vaccinated.

“Getting the vaccine is a personal decision. My wife, for example, decided to take it in the United States. I didn’t take it”, revealed the president to “See”.

Michelle could, if she wanted, have taken the vaccine in Brazil. In Brasília, the city where the first lady lives, vaccination for her age (39 years old) has been available since July 23rd.