Migration to the US: 5 Questions to Understand Haitian Exodus | World

Dozens of people were running desperate to pick up their belongings, which were left on the airport’s runway with no identification.

Others tried to re-enter the plane they arrived on, while some threw shoes and other objects at the aircraft. Three US immigration officers were injured.

All were migrants who were deported after their entry or asylum application was rejected by the US.

They were part of a group of up to 13,000 Haitians who were under a bridge on the border between the Mexico and the US, in a precarious camp, awaiting their requests to be processed by US authorities.

Haitian immigrants gather under a bridge in the state of Texas, near the US-Mexico border, in yet another migration crisis of the government Joe Biden

Many tried to flee the scene to avoid being taken back to Haiti, causing clashes and harassment by US border agents (see the video below).

What happened in recent days concerns a migration crisis that has been developing for a long time.

Below, we explain five reasons.

1. Why don’t most come directly from Haiti?

Haiti has experienced crises over the past two decades that have prevented it from overcoming its lingering poverty. Two major earthquakes, several hurricanes, political and economic instability, street violence and even the recent assassination of President Jovenel Moïse have hampered any development project, both national and multinational.

The UN estimates that nearly 4 million Haitians, out of around 11.5 million, are food insecure. One-fifth of the population—about two million people—has been forced to emigrate.

The lack of options for traveling to the United States has led thousands of Haitians to seek refuge in other countries in recent years — especially those places that do not require a visa in Latin America.

In recent months, the presence of Haitians in cities such as Santiago, the Chilean capital, has become more common.

Chile and Brazil are the main countries from which most of the thousands of Haitian migrants to the United States have departed in recent months, according to Mexican Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard.

Haitians have joined migrants of other nationalities who are fleeing in record numbers.

Mexico registered the arrival of 147,000 undocumented migrants between January and August, triple that of 2020, while US authorities detained about 212,000 migrants in July alone., the first time the 200,000 barrier has been crossed in 21 years.

While many Haitians have tried to settle in Latin American countries, those who left for the United States indicate that they had to do so for lack of a good job or legal status.

On the Mexican border, Jenny Joseph, a 37-year-old Haitian, told Reuters that she lived for two years in Chile but left because she was never able to obtain documents to be in the country. She explained that her cousin was deported back to Haiti with her family after three days in the US camp, so she decided to “stay away from the American side”.

Added to this is the belief that, under Joe Biden’s government, immigration policy would be less severe and there would be a reduction in some border controls in Latin American countries imposed during the pandemic.

Upon arriving at the White House, Biden promised to be more “human” with migrants and asylum seekers than Republican predecessor Donald Trump, although he has tried to discourage migrants from crossing the border on several occasions.

About 13,000 Haitians camped under a bridge on the US-Mexico border last week.

According to the Mexican chancellor, the current influx of Haitians “is due to the fact that the United States (…) extends the TPS program until 2023”, which gives temporary protection status to those already in the United States.

Some Haitians have been encouraged to travel to the United States, but “they are being deceived,” Ebrard said. But the US government warned that there are no easy access to the country.

3. Is the Title 42 of the United States still in effect?

Trump’s anti-immigration policy has reduced the possibilities of applying for asylum in the United States. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has further limited access to the country.

The Biden government maintained what became known as Title 42, an exception in the country’s health law, which allows for restricting the entry of foreigners by land for health reasons (even for those with a visa).

In short: the border is closed to non-essential activities, including requests for asylum or refuge.

The rule also allows customs and border protection authorities to immediately deport undocumented foreigners. More than 940,000 undocumented detainees have been expelled since last year.

This policy has been denounced by international organizations, as it puts those who flee their country at risk for fear of losing their lives.

“The mass expulsions of people currently being carried out under Title 42, without detecting protection needs, are incompatible with international law,” said United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

In a statement, he criticized the “deplorable conditions” that Haitians face on the border with Mexico, after images of the precarious camp under the bridge and the actions of border agents on horseback chasing migrants.

Images of Border Patrol agents chasing Haitians on horseback have been condemned by the White House and will be investigated.

The White House called the images “terrible” and announced that horses would no longer be used to chase immigrants.

A US Border Patrol agent attempts to prevent an immigrant from reaching US territory on September 19, 2021

4. Does the crisis also affect other Latin American borders?

What is happening in the United States is just part of the alarming situation that exists in other borders of the continent due to the massive influx of migrants.

The Colombian Ombudsman reported that there are about 19,000 immigrants (record number) trapped in the city of Necoclí, waiting to cross Panama, a country that allows 250 people to enter a day for health reasons.

Most are Haitian, but there are also immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba and African countries. The poor conditions in which they are waiting have generated health problems for adults and children, in addition to the lack of food.

From there, they take a perilous journey through the jungles and swamps of the Darién region, a wild area between Central and South America, to make their way.

On the Mexico-Guatemala border, another problem has occurred in recent weeks.

In coordination with the US, the Mexican government has applied stricter controls on immigrants entering the country through that border, which has led to clashes with migrants who complain about the slowness of the process.

There were even violent clashes, one of them—in early September—in which Haitian migrants were beaten by Mexican immigration agents, now under investigation.

Haitians chose to form a caravan to travel to the United States, facing Mexican security forces.

“We are desperate,” Maximil Marcadieu, 28, told the France Presse news agency, who spent nearly two months traveling from Chile only to be trapped with thousands of people under a bridge on the US-Mexico border.

“Many people dream of going to the United States and now they are deporting everyone,” he lamented.

5. What alternative do they have?

Haitians don’t know what might happen, but they are sure they don’t want to go back to Haiti.

Marie Chickel, 45, with two 10-year-old children, explained that she was unable to sleep in the camp in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, because there were rumors of an operation by Mexican immigration agents.

She traveled from Chile thinking she could enter the United States and is now in uncertainty.

“If I can’t cross [para os Estados Unidos] and finding documents to work here, to send my children to school, I can thank God,” he told France Presse between sobs.

Other Haitians on the US side were not informed that they would be returned to their country, angering those who were taken to Port-au-Prince by surprise.

People deported to Port-au-Prince were forced to search the ground for their belongings upon arrival in Haiti.

“They didn’t even tell us what they were doing,” Sonia Piard told The Washington Post through her tears.

“They said our names and said they would take us somewhere else. We didn’t know we were going back to Haiti. Nobody told us we were going back to Haiti. We need to go back to Chile, but now we don’t have money or a home. be one of my children?”, he lamented.

Given the magnitude of the problem, Chancellor Ebrard, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and other authorities from Central American countries will meet this week at the UN General Assembly to discuss the situation.

“We have to have a regional response and also with the support of the United Nations so that the situation in Haiti improves as quickly as possible,” said Ebrard.