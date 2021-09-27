Migration to the US: 5 Questions to Understand Haitian Exodus

Haitians cross the Rio Grande near Ciudad Acuña

Credit, Getty Images

Haitians say they don’t want to return to their country

Dozens of people were running desperate to pick up their belongings, which were left on the airport’s runway with no identification.

Others tried to re-enter the plane they arrived on, while some threw shoes and other objects at the aircraft. Three US immigration officers were injured.

All were migrants who were deported after their entry or asylum application was rejected by the US.