Minorities at Petrobras and the ethanol chain open a week looking at oil at US$ 78 and exchange rate at R$ 5.33

Like Petroleum hitting US$ 78, at a maximum of three years, the week will open with the minority shareholders of the Petrobras (PETR4) and the sector of ethanol wondering if there will be an increase in gasoline at refineries.

The last increase given by the state-owned company was on August 11, 3.38%.

although the Gasoline is above BRL 6, on the average recorded by National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP), in a new weekly increase, the surge in oil, due to the lower exposure of global production and stocks, is also combined with the dollar above R$ 5.30. Carrying the exchange cost makes the importation of crude oil even more expensive.

Petrobras flagrantly tore up the Parity Price Policy (PPI), instituted by Michel Temer’s government, and this intervention takes away the company’s shares’ potential in the market.

Hydrous ethanol continues to rise in the mills, 1.12% in the last week (Cepea) and also in service stations – it was an average of R$ 4.17, also according to the ANP, until Friday -, but they are high that reflect more the offer very short in production, in view of a severe crop failure and practically close to ending activities.