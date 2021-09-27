more than 65 thousand people are considered recovered in Blumenau

This Sunday, 26, Blumenau registered 29 new cases of Covid-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 66,101 patients have had the virus confirmed. Of these, 648 did not survive, 65,094 have passed the quarantine period and 359 are undergoing treatment.

There are currently 330 residents of Blumenau in isolation and 29 in hospitals in the city. In all, the City of Blumenau has already made 260,892 tests for Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, 201 exams were processed.

In the ICUs 21.2% of the beds are occupied, with 31 Blumenau residents and one patient from the region. There are 16 patients in the ward from Blumenau and four from other municipalities, with an occupancy rate of 11.3%

Vaccination

In the last 24 hours Blumenau applied only eight vaccines from the first dose. In all, 253,691 are vaccinated. Already in the second dose were 1,520. No booster doses were applied this Sunday.

The municipality follows the determinations of the National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19, of the Ministry of Health (MS) and the deliberations of the State Government. With the arrival of new shipments of immunizing agents, the City Hall will publicize through its official channels (website and social networks) the priority groups that can be vaccinated according to the Municipal Immunization Plan.

