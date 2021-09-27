The parents of 19-year-old Lewis Roberts had been given up by doctors at Royal Stoke University Hospital when a miracle occurred. The young man’s brain death was declared six months ago, but the mother celebrated with great emotion the miracle of hearing her son’s first words after a serious accident: “Mother, I love you”.

Photo: Reproduction

On March 13, Lewis Roberts suffered catastrophic head injuries after being hit by a van in Leek, a merchant town and parish in the county of Staffordshire, England. He was taken by air ambulance to the medical unit, where, four days later, the family received the terrible news that he had suffered “brain death”. The doctors just recommended that the family say goodbye.

Saved by life support

Roberts’ registration as an organ donor is what ended up saving his life. The parents had agreed that the organs would be donated to help another seven people, and while they sorted out the bureaucratic issues, the young man had extra life support time, which was crucial.

To read the full article on the Metrópoles portal, partner of Band B, Click here.