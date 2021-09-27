Mother of dead girl begged daughters to be saved

Isabelle Amaral Costa, 17, was shot in the head during a robbery in Itanhaém (SP)

Victim of the massacre in Itanhaém (SP) begged for help to save her daughters’ lives

Four family members were shot during the robbery, as well as a bricklayer who worked on the property.

The worker and 17-year-old Isabelle Amaral Costa died

One of the victims of massacre in Itanhaém (São Paulo coast), last Friday (24), she begged for help so that they could save her daughters’ lives, according to a neighbor’s report. Four people from the same family were shot during the robbery, as well as a bricklayer who worked on the property. He and 17-year-old Isabelle Amaral Costa died.

“After the mother [vítima] of the teenagers screaming for help, we went there, she took me by the hand and we entered the house. We saw the bricklayer face down tied, the teenager who died on the floor, a lot of blood, and the 12-year-old girl. The mother asked us a lot to help the girls and we even picked up the 17-year-old teenager in her arms, to take her out and be able to help her,” said the neighbor in an interview with the G1 portal.

As reported by the neighbor, who chose not to identify herself to the G1 portal, it was with the arrival of the Military Police that the neighbors were putting the victims in their vehicles to be rescued at the hospital.

“The police were taking them in a hurry. And when they were leaving we saw that the mother was also shot, so my daughter told me to take her too. The policemen were running,” he recalled.

“It was a scene of massacre, four people shot in the head. A terror. The mother said she asked them to take everything, so as not to mess with them [vítimas], but they didn’t listen. The mother was shot, in serious condition, but with the adrenaline of love for her daughters, she had the strength to ask for help, shake my daughter and say ‘save my daughters, they will die'”, said the neighbor to the G1 portal.

In addition to stealing the family’s car, the suspects took several belongings from the residence and shot the victims, namely: the mother, 41, and her two teenage daughters, 17 and 12 years old. The fourth victim was a 44-year-old bricklayer who performed services at the site.

The bricklayer, identified as Geosaldo Cesário Monteiro, died shortly after being wounded by a firearm. The 17-year-old teenager also died in hospital at dawn on Saturday (25). Isabelle will be veiled and buried this Sunday, in a private cemetery in São Bernardo do Campo (Grande SP).

According to information from the G1 portal, the 12-year-old girl is still hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and may be transferred to a hospital in São Paulo. The mother was shot in the face and remains hospitalized in the city of São Paulo, after being transferred to a hospital in the city.

The Military Police detained two women, aged 20 and 26, two men, aged 22 and 27, and apprehended a teenager, aged 16, suspected of being involved in the crime. The PM located two of these suspects in an inn, where the man, 22, who confessed to being the author of the shooting, was also found.

According to the Civil Police, the weapon used in the crime (a 38-caliber revolver) was seized from them, as well as the key to a car they had previously taken. The pair also reported the location of the victims’ car, where the rest of the group was, who confessed that they aided in the escape. It was also verified that the author of the shooting was wanted by the Justice of Campinas.

According to the Department of Public Security (SSP), the case was registered as robbery, an offense for the same crime, attempted theft, capture of wanted, seizure of a teenager and corruption of a minor in the city’s permanent duty and forwarded to the 3rd DP .