moving average of deaths continues to rise in the DF; transmission is below 1

posted on 9/26/2021 7:09 PM / updated on 9/26/2021 7:10 PM



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The Federal District reached, this Sunday (26/9), the mark of 15.9 in the moving average of deaths by covid-19. The result is the highest since September 3, when the index reached the level. The record is 32% higher than the calculation 14 days ago.

According to data from the epidemiological bulletin released by the Department of Health of the DF, the moving average of cases is also on the rise: it reached 853.4. The indicator is 21% higher than that perceived two weeks ago, on September 12th.

With 0.9, the transmission rate of the virus, which measures the reproduction of the disease, reached the sixth day at a level below 1 this Sunday (26/9), which indicates control of the pandemic. Before, the number remained equal to or greater than 1 for nine days, which shows an advance in contagion.

Report card

The Health Department confirmed over 655 cases of covid-19 in the Federal District and reported 13 deaths this Sunday (26/9). With the update, the total number of deaths in the federal capital is 10,395 and infections caused by the disease total 471,526, of which 471,526 (95.9%) are patients considered recovered.

Of the reported deaths, four were women and nine men. One person was between 30 and 39 years old; one from 50 to 59; three from 60 to 69; four between 70 and 79 years old. Of the total of 13 victims, comorbidities were verified in nine, and four over 80 years old. Aggravating factors were metabolic disorders, immunosuppression, obesity, nephropathy, lung disease and heart disease.

DF lethality is 2.2%. In absolute numbers, Ceilândia is the city with the highest number of cases, with 53,641 notifications from covid-19. Then appear Plano Piloto (49,183), Taguatinga (38,277), Águas Claras (27,348) and Samambaia (26,548).

hospitals

The Federal District has 97 patients waiting in the waiting list for a bed in the intensive care units (ICU), this Sunday night (26/9). According to information from the Department of Health, of this total, there are 11 people with suspected or confirmed covid-19.

This Sunday, around 6 pm, the total occupancy rate of ICU beds for the new coronavirus in the public network was 60.78%. In all, the capital has 148 spaces reserved for patients with covid-19. Of these, 62 were occupied and 40 were vacant. There are also 26 blocked beds from the public network and 20 awaiting release.

In private hospitals in the capital, the situation is similar. Of the 177 beds reserved for people infected by the virus, 131 were occupied, 38 were vacant and eight were blocked. The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 77.25% and pediatric, 100% of capacity.