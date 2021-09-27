‘Much was said without any foundation’

Amid rumors and speculation about the futures of Arboleda and Eder, the football director of São Paulo, Carlos Belmonte, used his Twitter account to clarify the facts and reject some information that circulated.







Arboleda and Eder have been targets of speculation in recent days

Arboleda is in negotiations for his contract renewal, a negotiation that has dragged on. According to news released in recent days, the defender would have asked for a high salary.

The director, however, denied it. According to Belmonte, the defender’s request is far below what is being reported.

– Guys, a lot was said without any basis on important issues. With Arboleda we are working on a renewal with values ​​far from those speculated – said the coach.

Another issue that generated repercussions in recent days was the alleged request of striker Eder to terminate his contract. With a season of many injuries, the athlete would have, supposedly, contacted the board to negotiate the termination.

The São Paulo soccer director ruled out this possibility, reaffirming his confidence in the striker and making it clear that he is an important player for the rest of the season.

– About Éder, we believe that recovered from injuries will be important for the rest of the season – published Belmonte.

São Paulo has, ahead, a week of training for the next game, against Chapecoense, at Arena Condá, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. The match will take place next Sunday at 4pm.