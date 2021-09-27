Murder scenario, house on the coast of SP is graffiti: ‘Força Família’; PHOTOS

In addition to graffiti, letters and flowers were left at the door of the place where a man and a 17-year-old teenager died
Per: Tribuna.com.br – 27/09/21 – 07:08
“Divine justice will not fail” and “strength family” are some of the messages that were painted on the walls and gates of the house where the robbery took place, which ended with two people dead and two in serious condition on Rua Francisco Theodoro Ramos, in Jardim Suarão, in Itanhaem. The crime happened on the night of Friday (24) and the residence dawned graffiti on this Sunday (26).
In images obtained by the tribune (see the end of the article), it is possible to see that the phrases “perpetual is not enough” and “peace” are also among the messages printed on the exterior area of the residence, as well as the word “korja”, which appears as a ‘signature’ for the graffiti. Also, a letter and flowers were left at the door of the place.
According to a survey by the Tribuna Group with neighbors, there is a dog in the property that is without food and water, as no family member went to the house.
A pair invaded the residence in Itanhaém on Friday night (24) and surrendered a woman, two underage daughters and a bricklayer who worked at the site. Then, however, the criminals shot all the people and fled in a stolen car with the victims’ belongings.
With head injuries, all were referred for medical care. The bricklayer was taken to the Regional Hospital of Itanhaém, but he did not resist and died on the same day.
In addition, a 17-year-old teenager – identified as Isabelle Amaral Costa – also died in the early hours of Saturday (26). She was hospitalized at Hospital Irmã Dulce, in Praia Grande, as well as her 12-year-old sister, who is still hospitalized in serious condition. The girls’ mother, 41, was transferred to a hospital in São Paulo.
According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the Military Police detained five people suspected of involvement in the crime, including two women, aged 20 and 26, two men, aged 22 and 27, and a teenager, aged 16.
Two individuals were therefore located in an inn in the Ivoty district and one of them confessed to being the author of the shooting. In addition, the pair reported the location of the rest of the gang, who confessed to helping in the escape.
The weapon used in the crime and the key to the stolen car were seized by the police. The case was registered as robbery, infraction for the same crime, attempted robbery, wanted capture, teenager arrest and minor corruption in the 3rd DP.
Check out the graffiti on the residence: