‘My biggest dream came true’, says Lore Improta about Liz’s birth | Fabia Oliveira



Lore Improta and Liz – Disclosure

Posted 26/09/2021 11:29 | Updated 09/27/2021 06:22 AM

Léo Santana announced, this Sunday morning (26), the arrival of little Liz, his first child with Lorena Improta. The girl was born at 8:36am in Salvador, healthy, with normal delivery, weighing 2.8kg and measuring 48cm. “I can’t explain what I’m feeling right now… I’m ecstatic!! My biggest dream came true. My daughter is perfect and full of health. I just have to thank God, my husband, family, friends, fans for all your support and affection with us” said Lore.

“It’s the happiest day of my life! I dreamed so much about this moment… I imagined every detail, I rehearsed every step in my thoughts, but it was much better and much more exciting than I could have imagined. Seeing my daughter come into the world and holding her in my arms was the best feeling I’ve ever felt in my life!! My little Liz is beautiful and my world is now just love!”, Léo Santana melted.

Lore Improta was admitted to the Santa Maria Maternity Hospital, at Hospital Português, in Salvador, at dawn on Sunday (26), in labor. She had just turned 40 weeks of gestation when Liz began to show the first signs that she was on her way.