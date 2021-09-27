‘My biggest dream came true’, says Lore Improta when presenting her daughter’s face with Léo Santana | Bahia

Daughter of Lore Improta and Léo Santana is born in Salvador: ‘The birth was incredible, normal’

“There’s no way I can explain what I’m feeling right now…I’m ecstatic!! My biggest dream came true. My daughter is perfect and healthy. I just have to thank God, my husband, family, friends, fans for all their support and affection with us,” said Lore Improta through a press release.

2 of 11 Lore, Liz and Léo Santana — Photo: Renata Casali/Publishing Lore, Liz and Léo Santana — Photo: Renata Casali/Disclosure

“Today is the happiest day of my life! I dreamed so much about this moment…I imagined every detail, rehearsed every step in my thoughts, but it was much better and much more exciting than I could have imagined”, said Léo also through note.

“Seeing my daughter reach the world and hold her in my arms was the best feeling I’ve ever felt in my life!! My little Liz is beautiful and my world is now just love!!”, completed the singer.

3 of 11 Léo, Lore and Liz — Photo: Renata Casali/Disclosure Léo, Lore and Liz — Photo: Renata Casali/Disclosure

In an Instagram post, Lore melted when talking about her daughter. “And you arrived, my little LIZ, my LIGHT. ✨ September 26th, day of São Cosme and Damião, children’s protectors, weighing 2,800kg, 48cm, of normal birth, with all the health in the world. I had no doubts ‘ that you would come on a Sunday morning’. (This song always moved me a lot and I knew there was some connection to it.)”, he said.

“In the middle of spring, our little lily arrived so full of purity and spirituality to further flower our enchanted garden. 🌷🧚🏼 No wonder I dreamed of your name. You really are a ‘God’s promise’. 🤍”

4 of 11 Lore Improta posts about Liz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Lore Improta posts about Liz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Dancer Lore Improta was admitted to Hospital Português, in Salvador, in the early hours of this Sunday. The delivery took place at 8:36 am. Through Instagram stories, Léo joked and said that his daughter was just like him.

“Hey, family, good afternoon! Thank God, thank God. God worthy of honor and glory, right, Mommy?! Where is she? People were born! Our little Liz was born. Beautiful… her father’s face (laughs) ) beautiful, beautiful, beautiful… God is tremendous! Thank you, Dad! Thank you, God!”, said Léo on social networks.

Léo Santana talks about the birth of his first daughter, Liz

Last Monday (20), the dancer, 9 months pregnant, showed her belly in a video that appeared dancing to the song of her husband’s husband and ÀTTØØXXÁ’s band, “Traseira Cometa”.

In the stories, while dancing, Lore Improta took the opportunity to answer some haters (people who criticized her) for dancing pregnant.

In February of this year, Léo Santana and Lorena Improta got married in Salvador. In March, the couple announced the arrival of their first child.

On May 22, dancer Lorena Improta and singer Leo Santana revealed the sex of the couple’s first baby at the revelation tea, which was broadcast on the artists’ social networks.

In recent months, Lore shared the discoveries, surprises, emotions and also the troubles of the first pregnancy.

She often showed her pregnant belly, her physical exercise routine and also appeared dancing on social media. [Assista no vídeo abaixo]

Lore Improta makes videos dancing with her belly exposed; Look

See more news at g1 Bahia.

5 of 11 Léo Santana and Lore Improta in a maternity hospital in Salvador — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Léo Santana and Lore Improta in a maternity hospital in Salvador — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

6 of 11 Léo gets a tattoo in honor of his daughter’s birth — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Leo gets a tattoo in honor of his daughter’s birth — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

7 of 11 Léo Santana posted with daughter Liz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Léo Santana posted with daughter Liz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

8 of 11 Léo Santana posts stories announcing the birth of his daughter Liz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Léo Santana posts stories announcing the birth of his daughter Liz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

9 of 11 Liz is born, daughter of Lore Improta and Léo Santana — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Liz is born, daughter of Lore Improta and Léo Santana — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

10 of 11 Detail of the maternity room door — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Detail of the door of the maternity room — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram