Naughty Dog Announces Celebrations for The Last of Us Day 2021

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

The text below was posted on PlayStation.Blog. The teaser Naughty Dog had made over the past few days was for that. It’s worth noting that they still promise a closing note for today, at 9pm.

Hello everyone! It’s been over a year since we released The Last of Us Part II, an important chapter in the growing universe of The Last of Us. It’s this same world we are privileged to celebrate with an incredibly passionate and ever-growing fan base for eight years! When we planned this year’s event, our goal was to make this day super engaging so that we can celebrate the diverse and talented The Last of Us community on a global scale.

We’re very lucky to have a great relationship with our community and The Last of Us Day is one of our favorite days to share and engage in dialogue with our fans. Whether you use Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, use the hashtag #TLOUDay to spread joy and good vibes. Share your art, cosplay, creations, photos in Photo mode or even special memories from your experiences with The Last of Us universe. all day!

To end the day, visit NaughtyDog.com at 9:00 pm GMT for a closing note of The Last of Us Day for you – the amazing fans.

The Last of Us Part II: Covers and Rarities now on streaming and limited edition vinyl from Mondo

Attention audiophiles and collectors: time to heat up your turntables! Working closely with our friends at Mondo, we’re excited to finally announce the vinyl pre-orders for The Last of Us Part II: Covers and Rarities.

This limited edition vinyl features unique and impressive artwork by Dani Pendergast and a special message from The Last of Us Part II director Neil Druckmann.

This special release was a huge request from fans, and we are looking forward to presenting this EP with tracks sung by Ashley Johnson (Ellie) and Troy Baker (Joel) and guitar by Chris Rondinella.

Pre-orders open today, September 26, at 2 pm (GMT), exclusively at Mondo website.

For those who want to take Joel’s version of “Wayfaring Stranger” and Ellie’s serenade of “Take On Me” with you wherever you go, we’ll also be releasing Covers and Rarities online – and it will be available globally on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal and all major global streaming channels at 1 am this Monday morning (Eastern Time).

The Last of Us Part II Statue of Joel by Dark Horse

In partnership with Dark Horse Direct, we are proud to present a new 14.25” limited edition statue of Joel from The Last of Us Part II. This limited edition statue is crafted with stunning detail and comes fully equipped, wielding both his gun and guitar. This statue is available for pre-order until October 29th at 9pm via from the Dark Horse website and will ship from May to July 2022.

PlayStation Gear Store – We have this exclusive product!

We have some awesome new products being sold at PlayStation Gear Store.

New offerings include a tarpaulin backpack for here, there and everywhere, and an amazing Stormtech Waterfall insulated rain jacket with a laser etched patch that’s perfect for the changing seasons.

We’re also excited to announce exclusive merchandise for your best troubadour experiences – like new Taylor strips and reeds. In response to popular fan demand, we are also pleased to offer The Last of Us Part II GS Mini and 314ce guitars, which are available exclusively on the website. PlayStation EU * Gear Store .

Joining the PlayStation Gear Store lineup is Insert Coin’s meticulously crafted WLF Bomber jacket so you can channel Abby.

On top of this, we are pleased that pre-existing merchandise from The Last of Us will be discounted 20% up to September 30th on PlayStation Gear Store ** and The Last of Us Remastered, The Last of Us: Left Behind and DLC will have a 50% reduction in PlayStation Store through September 27th.

* Ships to Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the UK. **Discount cannot be combined with any other offer / promotion / discount in progress.



The triumphant return of photo mode

We absolutely loved seeing everyone’s creativity run wild with last year’s photo mode contest. There were so many amazing posts (and so many really sweet messages!). We’d like to be able to share even more with the community, so this year we’re expanding the Photo Mode event!

Starting today through October 29th, we are starting a month of community captures, with different themes each week as we move into October. Post your photos in Photo Mode on Twitter with the hashtag #TLOUPhotoMode and check @Naughty_Dog to participate.

Not only will we resend several of our selections daily, but we’ll also maintain a continuous scrapbook of Photo Mode photos in Naughty Dog blog, reminding us to always persevere and survive – together.

If you’re ready to exercise your skills in Photo Mode or want to check out some amazing talent, join us at Twitter.

By tagging your screenshots with #TLOUPhotoMode and tagging @Naughty_Dog by October 28, 2021, you give SIE and @Naughty_Dog permission to share your content on SIE and Naughty Dog websites and social media channels. The posts must not contain personal information or content that is defamatory, harmful, offensive, or otherwise infringes on the rights or interests of SIE or third parties.

First of all, this day is to celebrate you, the amazing community! follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to get all the latest updates and activities! On behalf of the studio, thank you for celebrating The Last of Us with us all year round – and especially today.

Happy The Last of Us Day! ✌️