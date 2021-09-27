Nego do Borel drowns his sorrows in a bar after being expelled from A Fazenda 13; see photos · TV news

A day after being expelled from A Fazenda 13 for alleged rape, Nego do Borel was seen in a bar in Leblon, south of Rio de Janeiro. The singer was accompanied by some friends and walked through the Shopping Village Mall before going drinking on Sunday night (26).

In the photos, the funkeiro appears relaxed at times and worried at others, in addition to being supported by friends. Nego went directly from Itapecerica da Serra, where the reality show is based, to his home in Rio de Janeiro. He posted a video in his mother’s company, saying he was happy, and later denied the abuse and rape allegations in another recording.

Because of the accusations, the Itapecerica da Serra Police Station opened an investigation against Nego do Borel. The carioca was summoned to testify by the Civil Police of São Paulo and said he was “wronged” by the public. “I’ve been proving things backwards, and yet people have been attacking me, judging me,” Borel said in an Instagram video.

About the expulsion, the singer said he still did not understand the reason why he was removed from the competition: “If it was because Dayane slept with me in the state she was in, I want to ask forgiveness first from my mother, grandmother and aunts, who are women, and to all the women who felt uncomfortable. I wasn’t mean at the time, I didn’t see meanness.”

The singer was kicked out of A Fazenda 13 on Saturday afternoon (25), after numerous allegations that he had forced sex with Dayane Mello, who was drunk after the party. Although the model defended it, Record analyzed the images that were not aired by PlayPlus and opted for the removal of Nego from the program.

Check out some pictures of Nego do Borel’s tour below:

Nego do Borel at a mall and with a friend

Nego do Borel at the bar with friends

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos