Nego do Borel is caught in a bar in Rio after being expelled from A Fazenda 13

It seems that Nego do Borel is already wanting to get back to life as soon as possible. After being expelled from Record’s A Fazenda 13, accused of allegedly sexually abusing model Dayane Mello, in confinement, and having revealed, in an Instagram video, that he “would be thinking of ending his own life” because of all the critics he has been receiving, the singer was photographed in a bar in Leblon, south of Rio de Janeiro, this Sunday night (26/9).

Accompanied by friends, the artist strolled through the Shopping Village Mall before going for a drink. In the images, the funkeiro appears having fun and, at other times, apparently worried.

he was accompanied by friends and looked worried. Before, he had gone to a mall. The singer was expelled from A Fazenda

The Itapecerica da Serra Police Station opened an investigation against Nego do Borel on account of the allegations. The carioca was summoned to testify by the Civil Police of São Paulo and said that he was “wronged” by the public in the same video in which he commented that he was “thinking of ending his own life”. “I’ve been proving things backwards and, even so, people have been attacking me, judging me,” he said.