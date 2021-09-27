Nego do Borel is ‘saddened and not understanding what happened’, after being expelled from reality TV

Nego do Borel is sad and “not understanding what happened” to be expelled from the program “A Fazenda”, on Record TV. Accused of vulnerable rape against model Dayane Mello, another participant in the reality show, the singer is the target of an investigation by the Civil Police of São Paulo and will be summoned to testify.

Nego do Borel: The funkeiro’s history of controversies investigated for violence against women

To friends and close people, as GLOBO found out, the funkeiro does not hide that he is very hurt by the fact. Without understanding the “real reason” for the expulsion from the program, he wants to “fix the situation in the right way”, as he has stated.

According to the artist’s press office, Nego do Borel will contest the accusation and tell his “truth” through a video on his social media profile, next Monday (27/9).

understand the case

The defense of Dayane Mello, a participant in the program “A Fazenda”, alleges that, after a party on the reality show on Friday night (9/24), singer Nego do Borel lay on a bed next to the model, who was drunk . At the time, she asked Nego do Borel to leave, but he would have tried to force a sexual act, according to Dayane’s representatives. Other participants would have told the singer to get out of the model’s bed (see video below). The next day, Dayane stated that he had no recollection of the events of the night before.

Duda Reis: Nego do Borel’s ex-girlfriend vents about harassment

— In Nego’s view, the two were at the party, enjoying themselves. Is it over there (Dayane) showed affection for him, and vice versa. For Nego, they hugged on the bed and nothing official happened besides that. Dayane even made it clear that he had a daughter, and they just slept together. It all ended there. That’s Nego’s view — tells GLOBO, a person close to Nego do Borel — He still doesn’t understand things.

MCGuy: DAY VC OK?

(No answers)

Are you sure you want to stay there?

Day: MY BED THERE

McGui: So do you want to stay there or go to your bed??

Nego do Borel: Don’t listen to him, don’t listen to him

Girls: Day go to your bed

Mc Gui: Answer Day! pic.twitter.com/MQVevUI91Q — Rosmello_Subtitles 🌈 (@SubtitleRosmello) September 25, 2021

Dayane’s lawyers filed the complaint at the Itapecerica da Serra (SP) Police Station, where the program takes place, and presented recorded images to justify the occurrence. The Civil Police opened an inquiry to investigate the singer. After requests from sponsors and internet users, Record TV decided to expel Nego from the reality show.

Nego has a ‘mix of sensations’ and smiles with his mother

The legal representatives of Record TV and singer Nego do Borel are in contact, this Sunday, to understand the consequences of the case. The singer is still hired by the broadcaster, and can only speak with the proper authorization of the company.

André Marinho: Who is the comedian who imitated Bolsonaro in dinner for Temer

As soon as he left confinement in the program, Nego do Borel received psychological care and was medicated to calm him down. Despite the “mix of sensations”, as a person close to the singer says, he managed to rest and sleep.

Brazilian model Dayane Mello, 31 years old: after participating in the Italian version of the reality show Big Brother, she is on the program ‘A fazenda’ Photo: Reproduction

At the moment, Nego do Borel is still at home, in Rio de Janeiro, with his mother, Roseli Viana Gomes. “My fans, I got home and I’m very happy. Let’s go! I arrived in the crown,” said the singer, smiling, in a video with his mother, this Sunday.

Roseli, Nego’s mother, wrote on one of her social networks, also this Sunday: “There was no abuse. Please. (Nego’s real name) just because the network was threatened with losing sponsors.”

Dayane’s defense reacts

Model Dayane Mello’s team shared a text on social networks and guided women to not fail to speak up when they feel wronged:

“Justice! Extremely sad that it reached the point where Dayane’s physical integrity was put at risk by the participant in question so that some action was taken, but relieved to know that this will no longer happen within the program. Now we need to demand that justice be done out here, not only by Day, but by all other women who have been through some kind of abuse. We take advantage of the scope of this matter to inform you that every 8 minutes a woman is abused in Brazil. to receive and report this crime. For this type of situation, dial 180 (Women’s Service Center). Women, don’t be silent! Raise your voices, denounce, call for justice.”