Nego do Borel is sure he would reach the final of A Fazenda 13

After commenting on Instagram about his expulsion from The Farm 13 and consider racism in the rape charges against Dayane Mello, Borel he decided to use his social network once more to talk about his participation in the program and said that, if he continued in the competition, he would definitely be in the final of the rural reality show.

The singer posted a sequence of videos in the stories showing the announcement of his stay and the moment he returned to the headquarters after surviving the first garden of the season, but, in one of them, he decided to say what he thinks: “If I stayed [no reality], I was going to the final, I’m sure of that”, he began.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“I’ll cheer for mine abroad, all in man’s time, I was chosen by Brazil [para permanecer no programa] with almost 50%”, continued the former pawn who received it. 47.41% of the votes to continue in the dispute for the R$1.5 million prize.

Finally, the funkeiro showed gratitude to his fans and ended with an outburst about his current situation: “From now on, I thank all the forces outside, it’s been difficult, but we’re going to make a comeback”. The funkeiro was expelled from A Fazenda 2021 on Saturday (25) on charges of rape against Dayane Mello.

The complete coverage of A Fazenda 13, you can follow on the TV Observatory!