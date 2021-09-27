Nego do Borel manifests after expulsion

Nego do Borel recorded a video earlier this evening demonstrating after being expelled from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The singer was forced to leave the reality show after sleeping with Dayane Mello when she was drunk.

The former pawn claims to be the target of racism and said there was no crime. “The police found that there was no rape. Even so, my family and I are being attacked.”

Without naming names, he criticized ex-fiancee Duda Reis. He is indicted for domestic violence against the influencer. Duda shared his anger at seeing the case and even criticized TV Record, calling them conniving. “I joined the reality show and there’s a ‘little person’ out here that I don’t know why she doesn’t follow her life,” said Nego. “The person was talking about me I don’t know why”.

The singer also spoke of Dayane: “I met Day, a wonderful, kind, friendly person. We like each other and what happened happened and so far I haven’t understood why I’m here at my house. But if it’s because Dayane slept With me in the state she was in, I want to be here, first, to ask forgiveness from my mother, my grandmother and my aunts, who are women, and then to apologize to all the women. just in time”.

“As Adriane Galisteu said in the presentation, that when a woman is drunk and she says ‘no it’s no’ and ‘yes it’s also no’, you can see in the footage that when she [Dayane] tell me ‘no’, I’m going to sleep. We don’t do anything else, we don’t have sex,” he exclaimed.

“I didn’t understand anything because I woke up here in my house. Until now I’m trying to assimilate everything that happened, what happened. Things outside here were also heavy and disturbed me inside the house. I’m out, I’m with my family , but I’m really sad. I don’t know what I say anymore, what I do. My word has no relevance.”

“Over time, the police have been giving reports on the money, the rifle, the rape, a lot of things, which the police found out and saw that it didn’t really happen. And, even so, I’m being attacked, bro. . And this triggered a situation that happened within the reality show that, man, I slept next to a person who was drunk. I was, yes, wanting to be with her, and she was wanting to be with me. And you can see that after night we slept together, she says she wants to sleep with me again”.

“Brother, I’m going to end up taking my life. I’m not bluffing. I’m being branded as a bandit. Man, I’ve never robbed in the woods. There are so many people doing so much evil out there. I’m wondering what I did to deserve so much hate. Why is that, bro?”

“If I were a bad guy, [por] everything I was accused of was for me to be arrested. And I’m here at home, suffering a pre-judgment from the internet guys in Brazil. Let’s wait for the police to investigate everything,” he asked.

“I came out of a reality show that I made friends with. I was happy. One more thing I lost. I don’t know what I do with my life anymore. That’s racism in the face of society. Is it because I’m black? Because I’m black? funkeiro? Why did I come from the favela? You’re going to take my life. I’m depressed, I’m hurt, I’m bad. I didn’t do it out of malice”.

The singer goes to tears. “Once again I missed it. An opportunity to show who I was. I went to the farm, I came back. I said, ‘Man, people are going to know me.’ And then when I wake up, I’m home. What did I do? Me? I slept with the woman. The woman was, yes, drunk. I didn’t do anything. She said no. We rested, slept. I loved sleeping with her. And yet, I’m here. are deleted”.